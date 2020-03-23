Covid-19: Biba cancels 2020 conference

The event, which was scheduled to take place in Manchester in May, will no longer go ahead.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed that its 2020 conference has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was due to be held in Manchester Central on 13 and 14 May 2020.

In a statement the organisation said: “We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment to all of those involved, including our sponsors, exhibitors, suppliers, delegates and speakers.

“Indeed we, and the whole insurance sector, will miss the 2020 event. We would like to sincerely thank all those involved for their support.”

The trade body stated that it had not taken the decision lightly, but noted that the cancellation was necessary.

The move comes after weeks of speculation in the sector. Sister title Insurance Post recently revealed that Axa had pulled out of the conference, while other insurers told Insurance Age that they were monitoring the situation.

Risk

Biba added: “Since the seriousness of the spread of coronavirus became apparent, we have hoped that its trajectory would be such that Biba 2020 would not be affected.

“It is clear now that this is not the case and we cannot proceed with the event, particularly in circumstances that would put the health of many thousands of people at risk and be contrary to the government’s advice to avoid mass gatherings.”

The statement continued: “In addition, the developments in the last few days mean that we cannot guarantee the one thing that our exhibitors trust us above all else to deliver - namely a large-scale, high quality event where business gets done.

“We are immensely grateful for the support that our exhibitors have already shown us.”

The trade body noted that it is now in the process of contacting all of its exhibitors and delegates.

Biba concluded: “We are fully committed to continuing to serve our members and to campaign on issues for the good of the whole insurance sector including managing, in insurance terms, the current health crisis the world is facing.

“We hope to see you at Biba 2021 which we will work to make even better than before.”

