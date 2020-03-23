Vantage-owner NSM buys Kingsbridge

Deal sees private equity firm Dunedin exit the specialist broker.

Kingsbridge Group has been bought by US-based NSM Insurance Group for an undisclosed sum.

The Tewkesbury-headquartered broker specialises in insurance for skilled contractors and freelancers.

Last December the business refuted sale discussion rumours, claiming it was currently not for sale.

According to NSM, the current Kingsbridge management team will continue to manage the day-to-day operations of the business after the deal completes.

The American firm stated it will support the broker’s growth strategy, and added that the combination will help accelerate growth across both companies.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2020. It is subject to regulatory approval in the UK and Guernsey.

Deals

NSM already owns Vantage Insurance Brokers and motor MGA Xpekt in the UK.

In November 2018, it launched underwriting brand First Specialty in the UK.

Vantage bought personal lines broker Fresh Insurance in May 2018.

Geof McKernan, chief executive officer of NSM, stated: “We are excited to expand further in the UK with the acquisition of Kingsbridge, which fits nicely into NSM’s portfolio of niche-focused insurance businesses.

“We look forward to working with James and his team and to providing them with support and resources to continue to grow the business.”

Culture

James Twining, group CEO of Kingsbridge, said: “We look forward to joining Geof and the NSM family. Our cultures align seamlessly.

“Together, we will offer a compelling value proposition to our clients and carrier partners while delivering comprehensive insurance coverage for contractors, freelancers and the recruitment industry.”

Founded in 2001, Kingsbridge has offices in Tewkesbury, London, Liverpool, Leicester and Guernsey and employs around 100 people.

The transaction sees UK private equity firm Dunedin, which backed Kingsbridge in May 2016, exit the business.

Dunedin noted that it had helped the broker diversify its product range and distribution channels since investing in the firm.

Kingsbridge has also bought Larsen Howie, an online provider of insurance and tax related services, and InsurTech provider Dinghy.

Dunedin most recently backed the management buyout of niche broker Acquis in May 2019.

Growth

Oliver Bevan, a partner at Dunedin who sits on the board of Kingsbridge, commented: “During the last three years, Kingsbridge has successfully delivered on its goal to become a market leader in the provision of financial services to the contractor and freelancer community, and we are delighted to have been part of its rapid growth.

“Investing in its people, distribution channels and technology, the company has doubled its revenues and customers in just three years and created a suite of brands and distribution platforms with which to address the needs of a rapidly growing flexible workforce in the UK and overseas. We strongly believe in the future of this business and are confident that NSM will support the company’s continued growth.”

Bevan explained that Dunedin is now actively looking for other UK-based insurance businesses to invest in.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.