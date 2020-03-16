Jelf sues DRP for alleged staff and client poaching

Court documents reveal Jelf believes its losses total over £1.2m.

Jelf Insurance Brokers has filed a claim in the High Court, in the latest broker court case relating to client and staff poaching.

The Marsh & McLennan-owned business, now rebranded as Marsh Commercial, is bringing the case against David Roberts & Partners (Insurance Brokers) and David Roberts & Partners (York) as well as three former Jelf employees – Jason Lauchlan, Mark Elvin and Kathryn Hill.

In the Particulars of Claim dated 6 February 2020, Jelf stated that the defendants had participated in a “concerted, unlawful attack” on Jelf’s business, causing loss and damage.

It added that this included orchestrating a coordinated team move, breaching contracts, soliciting Jelf’s clients and using Jelf’s confidential information.

Sister title Insurance Post reported the story last week. It was first covered by Law360.

Losses

Jelf calculated that it had lost £323,717 in annual revenue to DRP, along with an additional £49,709 which it cannot confirm.

According to Jelf, the broker has calculated that with an average 6.65 year retention the losses total over £1.2m.

It stated in the document that it had lost 96 clients from its Malton branch as a result of the team move, with all of the clients being managed by the individual defendants.

Lauchlan was branch director of Jelf’s Malton office, while Elvin was associate director of the branch and Hill an account executive.

Resignations

On 1 April 2019, Lauchlan met with Tim Mortimer, regional director of Jelf’s Malton and Stockton offices, and handed in his own as well as Elvin’s and Hill’s resignation letters.

Hill was placed on garden leave on 25 April and Lauchlan and Elvin the following day. On 1 July all three became employees of DRP and were appointed as directors of DRP York.

Jelf said in the document that DRP York was “set up with the individual defendants in mind”.

In addition, shortly after they resigned, three employees at Jelf’s Stockton office, Terry Kelly, Katie Barwick and Lynn Roberts also resigned to join Teeside Insurance Consultants, trading as Erimus Insurance Brokers.

Kelly resigned on 29 April 2019 and handed back his company phone to Jelf on 30 April.

Jelf found a series of messages exchanged between Kelly and Lauchlan on Facebook Messenger containing expletives and emojis.

On 12 May, Lauchlan wrote that Mortimer had really taken the situation personally adding, “my sole purpose now is to ruin him”.

The document further showed that on 21 May, Lauchlan wrote to Kelly: “There’s ways around covenants pal, I’m sure you’ll be aware of them [two crying with laughter emojis].”

Messages from 31 May further show Lauchlan writing that he wants to “properly fuck” Jelf and “get together and celebrate their demise” after Kelly wrote that Paul Davison, commercial director of Erimus had said to let Lauchlan know “if you need anything babysitting in the interim speak to him with full commission going to you”.

Solicitation

At the end of July, three further employees resigned from Jelf – Daniel Cooper, commercial team leader at the Malton branch; Craig Valentine, account executive and broking manager at the Harrogate branch; and Paul Otway, client adviser at the Malton branch.

All three later became employees of DRP and Jelf stated it believes they moved to DRP following solicitation by Lauchlan.

Jelf further said in the document that it is aware of several instances of the individual defendants making contact with clients they were personally responsible for in their previous roles.

A spokesperson for Marsh told Insurance Age: “Marsh is vigilant in protecting its business interests and will take appropriate legal action in order to do so.”

Insurance Age has reached out to DRP for comment.

