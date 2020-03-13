Four Biba board members step down

Andrew Gibbons, Ashley Rogoff, Tim Ryan and Paul Anscombe have completed their stints on the board, with the trade body set to announce their replacements in the near future.

The British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba) is set to refresh its various boards after four brokers stepped down after completing their terms.

Andrew Gibbons, managing director of Mason Owen Financial Services, and Ashley Rogoff, MD of Ashley Page Insurance Brokers have both left the small brokers’ advisory board.

In addition, Ryan’s Insurance executive chairman, Tim Ryan, has stepped down from Biba’s networks and managing general agents’ advisory board and Paul Anscombe, chief executive officer of Seventeen Group, has left the insurance brokers’ standards committee.

Replacements

Biba executive director, Graeme Trudgill, told Insurance Age: “The four board members have just completed their tour of duty. The whole board changed when Steve and I joined it and therefore it’s expiring at the same time.”

He explained that the broker trade body is currently in the process of finalising their replacements, which will be revealed in the near future.

Trudgill further thanked all four brokers for their service to Biba.

He noted that the trade body is “enormously grateful” to Anscombe for his work on its good practice guide.

Leadership

Trudgill added: “What Paul Anscombe has done with the good practice guide and his leadership on the insurance broker standards committee has been welcomed by members.

“It’s a really great member resource that they really value. The good practice guide has all sorts of information about trading and laws and rules and sensible tips.”

Meanwhile, Ryan also chaired Biba’s finance committee.

“He’s overseen everything with Biba finances and done a cracking job with that. He will be sorely missed,” Trudgill commented.

Expert

According to the executive director, Biba’s small brokers’ advisory board is the most representative and active, dealing with everything Biba members have to worry about including Brexit, regulation and trading issues with partners.

Gibbons will stay on to chair Biba’s claims working group, which is not a board representative role.

“It’s good to have someone that’s such an expert and has such good history with Biba to be able to continue with that,” Trudgill noted.

He added: “Ashley has been a wonderful voice for members, he’s always the one that gives the great challenges to things.

“It’s always sad to see them go, but I’m sure we’ll have some great successes too.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.