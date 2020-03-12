Travel brokers reveal mixed approach to coronavirus cover

InsureandGo says policies will not cover Covid-19, while Staysure continues to sell travel insurance and travel disruption cover.

Travel broker InsureandGo has warned customers that policies bought after 11:59pm on 11 March 2020 will not provide cover for claims relating to Covid-19.

It said in a statement: “The policy will not cover any claims caused by or relating to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) or severe respiratory syndrome coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2) or any mutation or variation of these.

“Nor will we cover any claims relating to any fear or threat concerning these viruses. This general exclusion applies to all sections of cover.”

Meanwhile travel specialist AllClear declined to comment at this stage, with a spokesperson noting that the business was awaiting guidance from its insurer partners.

Disruption cover

However, other brokers have taken the opposite stance, with Staysure saying it will continue to sell travel insurance and travel disruption cover to new customers.

The business urged customers who have booked a holiday to buy travel disruption cover as an add-on, as this will cover them if government advice is not to travel.

Ryan Howsam, chairman of Staysure, commented: “If you’re an existing customer, we’re pleased to let you know nothing has changed with your travel insurance cover at this time.

“If you have a current policy with travel disruption extension cover added, then you are covered for travel disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic as explained in your policy document.”

According to Howsam, the broker is currently experiencing an “unprecedented demand” from people wanting to speak to staff on the phone. He explained that the fastest way to get a new policy was through the broker’s website.

Howsam continued: “If you are a new customer looking for travel insurance, then we’re pleased to say that Staysure are continuing to sell travel insurance with travel disruption cover as normal.”

Insurers

Earlier today (12 March) LV confirmed it had paused the sale of travel insurance to new customers due to the coronavirus.

In addition, Aviva has stopped selling its travel disruption and airspace closure add-ons to new customers.

It has also paused its single-trip direct travel insurance for new customers travelling to Italy.

A spokesperson for Aviva said: “We envisage that these decisions, affecting only Aviva’s travel insurance new business, will be temporary actions.”

In addition, Lloyd’s revealed it is set to test the resilience of the market on Friday 13 March by closing the underwriting room at 1 Lime Street in London for 24 hours.

