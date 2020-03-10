Analysts say Aon tie-up benefits Willis Towers Watson

However, Mazars' Simon Fitzsimmons flags that the deal, which will see Aon become the largest broker in the world, still needs to be approved by the Competition and Markets Authority.

Aon’s combination with Willis Towers Watson (WTW) will be closely examined by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), according to analysts.

It was revealed yesterday (9 March) that Aon is set to buy WTW for nearly $30bn (£22.9bn) in an all-stock transaction which values the combined business at approximately $80bn.

The move will see Aon become the largest global insurance broker when the deal completes in the first half of 2021.

Competition

Simon Fitzsimmons, director at Mazars Deal Advisory – M&A, stated: “The CMA will no doubt deliberate on the transaction before giving its blessing (which also needs shareholder approval) – however, speculation already abounds that some of the combined divisions will need to be spun-off to appease the CMA as the market options for clients are compressed even further by this merger following that of Marsh and JLT only a year ago.

“Further M&A opportunities from this deal will materialise either indirectly through chance spin-offs or directly as a result of the CMA decision, and with a predicted c£1bn of synergies, the ripples of this move will be felt throughout the market for some time to come.”

Other big deals have seen organisations hive-off some parts of the business to satisfy competition concerns. In this case of case of JLT, which was bought by Marsh & McLennan in 2018, Gallagher purchased its aerospace business following that deal.

However, Morningstar senior equity analyst, Brett Horn, stated that he did not believe Aon would announce the deal if it was not confident it would go through.

He added: “This merger represents the consolidation of two leading players within the brokerage industry, and it has been rumoured that anti-trust considerations were an issue when this deal was first contemplated about a year ago.

“We will monitor this situation, but we don’t believe Aon would announce this deal if management was not confident that it would be able to get the required approvals.”

The transaction follows discussions between the two brokers which were made public in a regulatory filing on March 5 2019 and then quickly shot down a day later when Aon signalled its intention to walk away.

Horn noted that in his view the deal is “reasonable for Aon and favourable for Willis Towers Watson”.

“We remain comfortable our $205 fair value estimate for Aon at this time and will maintain it, and we expect to raise our fair value estimate for Willis Towers Watson by about 10% to reflect the value of the offer,” he continued.

Overlap

According to Horn, Aon and WTW are two “very similar businesses” with considerable overlap in what they offer. He added that he believed there would be limited opportunities for cross-selling between the two.

He added: “Management’s comments suggest the strategic rationale for the deal primarily hinges on building a larger entity that is more capable of improving data and analytic capabilities in order to better adjust to the new types of risks clients are facing.

“This doesn’t strike us as a deeply compelling rationale, but at the same time it doesn’t seem unreasonable, and a like-for-like combination should keep Aon focused on its areas of strength.”

Aon has stated that it expects the transaction to provide annual pre-tax synergies and other cost reductions of $800m by the third full year.

The business did not comment on whether any areas of the company would be sold off as a result of the deal or how many job losses it might lead to.

Rating

After the deal was announced, S&P Global Ratings stated that it had placed WTW on CreditWatch with positive implications.

The organisation commented: “This combination modestly improves our assessment of the strength of the combined entity’s business, creating a more-complete insurance broker in the large account and middle-market space.

“Collectively, the combination would produce the largest international insurance broker, with more than $20bn in internationally well-diversified annual revenues.”

It concluded: “We will resolve the CreditWatch listing when the proposed combination closes. If it closes as announced, we will equalize our ratings on WTW with those on Aon. If it does not, we will likely remove the ratings from CreditWatch and assign a stable outlook.”

