Aon and WTW deal expected to result in savings

Business expects to pay around $1.4bn in integration costs.

Aon chief executive Greg Case has described the broker’s $30bn (£22.9bn) deal to buy Willis Towers Watson (WTW) as the “most meaningful in our history”.

It was announced earlier today (9 March) that Aon and WTW are set to merge in an all-stock transaction which values the combined businesses at approximately $80bn.

The companies first confirmed they were in talks in March last year, but one day later Aon said it intended to walk away from a potential deal.

In a conference call with the media, Case stated that these were separate discussions.

He added: “We know each other well and this came together relatively quickly based on our knowledge. It was about the opportunity to address client need and increasing relevance.”

Largest

The combined business will operate under the Aon brand and Case explained that he is currently “very restricted” in what he can say about the deal under Irish takeover rules.

The combined business will become the largest global insurance broker, knocking Marsh out of the top spot.

In its financial results for 2019, Marsh & McLennan reported a revenue of $16.65bn, while Aon stated that the combined business will have a total revenue of $20.1bn.

Case did not comment on whether any areas of the business are likely to be sold off as a result of the deal or how many job losses the combination might lead to.

Marsh sold JLT’s aviation business to Gallagher in March 2019, before completing its deal to buy JLT the following month.

Case said: “This is a combined firm opportunity. We’re excited about the combined talent of our firm as it comes together and looking forward to the best talent coming together from across both firms.”

Integration costs

Christa Davies, Aon chief financial officer, explained that the business will pay around $1.4bn in integration costs.

She explained that Aon expected the transaction to provide annual pre-tax synergies and other cost reductions of $800m by the third full year. In addition, she noted that the firm will have retention costs of up to $400m.

These will be driven by the consolidation of business and central support functions and the consolidation of infrastructure related to technology, real estate and third-party contracts.

Aon’s share price has fallen by 16.31% to $179.91 after the transaction was announced. Similarly, WTW’s share price has dropped by 8.74% to $182.25. However, the spreading coronavirus has affected markets on a wide scale.

Capabilities

Meanwhile, John Haley, current WTW CEO who will become executive chairman following the completion of the deal, stated that it wasn’t about getting bigger. The combined business is set to have a strong focus on innovation.

He continued: “The most attractive part of the combination is that we bring together some complementary capabilities.

“The premise is not about where we are today but where we can be in the future.”

Asked whether other potential buyers for WTW had been considered, he argued: “When I see how the two firms match up it’s hard for me to imagine anyone else matching up in that way.”

According to Haley, the two businesses have a “shared vision” in terms of culture and structure.

Aon declined to comment on how the UK business will be impacted when approached by Insurance Age.

