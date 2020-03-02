Ardonagh buys Rural Insurance Group

Ardonagh's Geo Underwriting has exchanged contracts to buy the trade and assets of the agriculture specialist.

Ardonagh Group has bought the trade and assets from Rural Insurance Group for an undisclosed sum.

The rural and agriculture specialist, which was previously owned by Primary Group, will join Ardonagh’s suite of managing general agent brands including Geo Underwriting, AIUA and BIBU.

Ardonagh explained that contracts have been exchanged and completed by Geo Underwriting Services in relation to the purchase.

Rural is based in Harrogate and works with over 600 UK brokers. A spokeswoman for Ardonagh told Insurance Age that 50 staff would be transferring across as part of the deal.

The transaction follows Ardonagh’s purchase of motorbike broker Bennetts Motorcycling Services from Saga last month.

Specialist

Derek Coles, CEO for MGA binders and facilities at Ardonagh, said: “Rural perfectly encapsulates what we strive for all Ardonagh’s specialist MGA brands to be.

“It’s a business firmly embedded in the communities it serves and renowned not only for its products across farming, rural and associated motor lines, but the expertise, service model and value it delivers to customers.

“The addition of Rural to the family further strengthens our commitment to serving the UK’s regional broking market with specialist solutions from dedicated experts and trusted brands.”

David Cahoon, managing director of Rural, added: “At Rural, we’re excited to be joining Ardonagh’s specialist MGA portfolio alongside many well respected and like-minded brands.

“We look forward to harnessing the scale and collective power of the UK’s largest independent insurance broking platform to further enhance our commitment to helping UK brokers serve the agricultural market, from the very small to the very large.”

Rural

Cahoon took over as MD of Rural in March 2018, after former MD Ian Barclay resigned in July 2017.

Rural specialises in farm combined, farm motor and rural business motor insurance and was part of UK General until September 2015, when the firm created three business units of personal lines (schemes), Rural Insurance and One Commercial.

The business remained with Primary Group when UK General was sold to private equity firm JC Flowers in March 2017.

A spokeswoman for Primary Group-owned Rural and Commercial Holdings told Insurance Age that the rest of the group, including One Commercial, remains unaffected.

