FCA removes Triton Insurance Brokers' right to conduct regulated business

Customers told to check the validity of their policy with their insurer.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has removed Triton Insurance Brokers’ permission to conduct regulated business in the UK, including arranging insurance contracts.

The regulator urged Triton’s customers to check the validity of their policy with the insurer ultimately responsible for paying out claims.

Triton is based in Grimsby and offers home, commercial and industrial property insurance.

A spokesperson for the FCA declined to comment on why this action had been taken. Triton could not be reached for comment.

Complaints

The FCA said in a statement: “If you have paid premiums but do not have a valid insurance policy in place, you should first complain to Triton directly.

“Triton must respond to complaints in writing within 8 weeks telling you whether your complaint has been successful or why they need more time to look into it.

“If you are not happy with the firm’s response, or if you cannot make contact with Triton, you can ask the Financial Ombudsman Service to consider your complaint.”

According to the FCA, customers with valid insurance policies should liaise directly with their insurer in the event of a claim or to pay any further premiums.

The regulator stated that this action may be subject to challenge by Triton.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.