Gallagher reshuffles UK specialty and Pen Underwriting leadership teams

Gallagher has stated that Jonathan Turner will become chief executive officer of its UK-based specialty business as current CEO, John Thompson, moves to a newly created role as head of business development for the division.

In addition, Tom Downey will be promoted to the position of CEO for Pen Underwriting, having been chief underwriting officer (CUO) for the division since 2017. Downey takes over the CEO role from Turner.

Turner first joined Pen as executive chairman in 2015 and took over the CEO position from Mark Armitage in 2017.

Gallagher stated that the new role follows “significant expansion” within its specialty division, which includes the purchase of the 250-strong JLT global aerospace team last year.

It added that Thompson will focus on talent acquisition, M&A pipeline opportunities, product development and relationships with carriers and wholesale and third party partners.

Strategy

Simon Matson, CEO of Gallagher’s broking and underwriting business in the UK, said: “Having a dedicated head of business development, particularly one with John’s broking experience, wholesale expertise and passion for growth, will ensure we take full advantage of the many opportunities our enlarged presence and portfolio gives us.

“Jonathan is an exceptional leader, as he has demonstrated during his three years as CEO of Pen Underwriting, making him the natural choice to become the new CEO of our Specialty division and to lead the 950-strong team through the next phase of our growth strategy.”

Speaking about the change in leadership within Pen Underwriting, Matson added: “Five years ago we brought together 12 specialist MGAs to create a virtual insurer in Pen Underwriting, a business that we are incredibly proud of.

“As CUO, Tom has been at the centre of that transformation and is well deserving of this promotion to the top job as CEO.”

