Marsh's network merger will give brokers more options, claims network boss

David Hopwood promises the business "won't ignore" members' reasons for joining a particular network.

Head of Marsh Networks, David Hopwood, has pledged to listen to what broker members want ahead of the combination of Marsh’s three networks.

Insurance Age revealed last week that Marsh Commercial is set to merge Marsh ProBroker, Bluefin Network and Purple Partnership into a single proposition under the Marsh Networks brand.

Hopwood explained that there are no plans to take any services that brokers currently have access to away from them.

He told Insurance Age: “It’s about giving them options and making it easier for them to access those additional benefits that will be on the table by bringing the three together.”

Marsh Networks currently has 277 members and the combination of the propositions is expected to take all year.

“The plan is very much to engage with the brokers and get their input and develop the proposition moving forward to reflect what they want and how they see their businesses growing and evolving,” Hopwood noted.

He added: “It is very much work in progress and something we’re going to be doing right through the rest of this year.”

Alignment

The networks business went through a restructure in 2017 after Marsh bought Bluefin, including Bluefin Network, from Axa. It had previously bought Purple Partnership as part of its deal to purchase Jelf in 2015.

In an interview with Insurance Age in late 2018, Hopwood stated that the plan was to keep the three networks separate because they are “very distinct” propositions.

When asked why they are now being brought together, he noted that the move follows on from the recent changes at Marsh Commercial, which aimed to more closely align the business with parent company Marsh.

Insurance Age revealed last November that Marsh Commercial was undergoing a restructure which would see it close 14 branches.

Hopwood added: “I’ve also said in the past that ‘no two brokers are the same’ and I accept they would have joined those networks for a particular reason.

“We do not want to change or ignore that and we’ll ensure that the reason they joined is still a valid one and that we’re still providing that same support and service.”

According to Hopwood, the response from members has been positive. He added that the business had asked brokers for feedback before making the decision to bring the networks together.

Management

Earlier this month, Insurance Age revealed that Purple managing director Les Brewin was set to retire.

Hopwood noted that he was “disappointed” that Brewin was leaving the business, adding: “He’s been a stalwart for the business for a long time and instrumental in that Purple proposition.”

It is possible that the merger will lead to a further restructure of the management team, but Hopwood noted that no decisions had been made yet.

He also promised that Purple members would be represented in the new structure and that Brewin’s retirement would not have an impact on how the proposition is developed.

“I have more members in Purple network proposition than in either of the other two and it’s an incredibly important part of the business,” he continued.

“We’d be mad not to take consideration of that and their views.”

Hopwood further explained that the fees that individual brokers pay reflect the services that they are buying and should not change unless they decide to increase the facilities they use.

The changes are currently not expected to lead to any redundancies, with Hopwood adding that the business was looking to expand the team to cater for growth in membership and services to members.

Asked if he has a message for members that are unhappy with the decision, he concluded: “This isn’t about imposing on those brokers something they don’t want.

“It’s about bringing them additional choices which if they want to they can tap into. It’s not about forcing them down a path they don’t want to go.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.