Profit soars at Aon in 2019

Broker also posts rise in revenue for the year as CEO Greg Case says business saw its strongest level of organic growth in over 15 years.

Aon has reported a 2% revenue rise to $11.03bn in 2019, up from $10.77bn in 2018.

The global broker also posted an overall profit of $1.53bn for 2019, a 35% rise on the $1.13bn achieved last year.

There were no figures available for the broker’s performance in the UK.

In the commercial risk solutions division, which includes the UK broking arm, revenue remained flat at $4.67bn (2018: $4.65bn).

Organic

According to Greg Case, Aon’s chief executive officer, the business delivered its strongest level of organic growth in over 15 years.

Case commented: “Our progress this year continues to reflect meaningful improvement against our objectives, which is a direct result of the strategic investments and actions we have progressively taken to achieve our potential, operating as one united global professional services firm.”

In October last year, Aon revealed plans to move the jurisdiction of incorporation for its parent company from the UK to Ireland due to Brexit.

The broker recently appointed Helene Madell as chief broking officer for commercial risk solutions, health solutions and affinity in the UK.

