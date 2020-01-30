The Blog Spot: To merge or not to merge?
Ida Axling predicts further changes on the networks scene after Marsh Commercial combines its three propositions.
Yesterday (29 January) Insurance Age revealed that Marsh Commercial is bringing its three networks – Marsh ProBroker, Bluefin Network and Purple Partnership – into one single proposition.
This follows the firm’s decision to cut 14 branches after completing a review of the business and branch structure code-named ‘Project Wolverine’ last November.
It comes as no surprise that the networks were next in line for a restructure, however it is a bit of a U-turn for Marsh Commercial, which has previously firmly denied that a merger of the networks was on the cards.
Marsh restructured its networks in 2017, appointing David Hopwood as head of Marsh Networks and placing them all in the same direct and partnerships division led by Duncan Carter.
The broking giant purchased Purple as part of its deal to buy Jelf in 2015 and in 2016 it bought Bluefin, including the network, from Axa.
Propositions
When I interviewed Hopwood in 2018, he explained that the three networks were “very distinct”.
He detailed that Purple members were looking for enhanced products and insurer service, while Bluefin members wanted more support around the compliance side. Meanwhile, Marsh ProBroker has the larger members with a “more sophisticated and complex” side.
Hopwood said at the time: “As a business we’re one business but if the propositions fit with what the broker wants, why change that?”
“When we’re talking to a new prospective member it’s very easy to talk to them about which of these propositions most suits them.”
It is no surprise that consolidation brings changes. Neither is it a surprise that Marsh has had a change of heart.
It is however a shame for network members who may be left with a different proposition than the one they chose.
Keeping the three networks separate until now meant there was a proposition, with clear demarcation, for everyone.
What the new combined business will look like is yet unknown. Perhaps it will lose members. Perhaps it will be a great success and more members will join.
Consolidation
It is however clear that more further change in the networks space is looming.
Last November, Bravo Group confirmed that Compass Network and London Markets CEO John Lincoln was to retire at the end of the year.
The business also announced a leadership team restructure, where Scott Bennett, Compass’ sales director, took on a group role managing the business development managers and sales teams for both Compass and Broker Network.
Bravo has from the start denied that the two networks will be combined into one proposition, but as we have learned from Marsh things can change quickly.
I don’t think consolidation is all bad, and I am sure there is a way to succeed with bringing these networks together.
But in this world where we cover another deal almost every week, networks enable smaller brokers to remain independent, supporting them with compliance and accessing insurer panels.
There is a need for propositions that suit everyone. And it looks like choice could be reducing for these brokers.
Ida Axling is news editor at Insurance Age
