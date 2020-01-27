Graham Coates joins Romero as NED

The former Axa and Bluefin director remains in his role at broker Hamilton Fraser.

Romero Group has appointed Graham Coates, chief operating officer of Hamilton Fraser, as a non-executive director.

Coates has previously worked as regional director at Axa and held managing director roles at Stuart Alexander and Bluefin.

Romero noted that he has already been supporting the business as a consultant for some time.

The broker further stated that Coates brings a track record of “expertise in pioneering innovative solutions, strategic planning and leadership”.

Career

He began his insurance career in 1980 with Royal Insurance as a graduate trainee and then moved on to Provincial which was subsequently bought by Axa in 1996.

In 2002 he joined broker Stuart Alexander, which along with Layton Blackham and Smart & Cook became Bluefin when it was bought by Axa in 2007.

Since leaving Bluefin in 2011, Coates has done consultancy work at Aviva and Jelf, now Marsh Commercial, before taking on his current role at Hamilton Fraser in September 2014.

Romero Group managing director Simon Mabb commented: “I have known Graham for many years and after seeing the value he has added through his work with us thus far, our CEO Justin and I agreed he would be a great asset in helping us achieve our strategic plans for the future, and we’re all very excited to be working alongside him.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.