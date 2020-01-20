Hyperion reveals £300m spending pot and multiple deal wish list

CEO David Howden says revenue and GWP increases for 2019 were driven by organic growth as the broker reveals it is looking at 20 acquisition targets.

Hyperion has posted a 17% increase in revenue for the year ended 30 September 2019, taking it up to £725m.

This follows a 16% uplift in revenue last year. The business also reported a 16% rise in adjusted consolidated Ebitda to £211m for 2019 and flagged that it had achieved total organic growth of 11% for the year.

David Howden, chief executive officer of Hyperion, told Insurance Age that the results were driven by organic growth and selective acquisitions.

“Organic growth is key for us and the ultimate barometer of the health of the business. Each of our businesses – RK Harrison, Howden and Dual – had extremely strong organic growth,” Howden commented.

Acquisitions

The business further announced that it has capacity of £300m to spend on growth initiatives and M&A activity.

According to Mark Craig, chief financial officer of Hyperion, the organisation is currently looking at 20 potential acquisition targets.

Craig added: “Obviously we won’t close all of those, but we hope to close a number. We’re also investigating some new product lines that we want to invest in if we can find the right people and capacity.”

UK targets?

When asked whether Hyperion is looking to make deals in the UK market, Craig noted that the broker was looking at a number of different territories.

“The UK market is very competitive for M&A and very high prices are being paid but if the right asset was there we would be looking at it,” he added.

Howden explained that the group’s acquisition strategy is to either expand in its existing territories or to build scale in certain product lines.

“We’re not a consolidator, we do very few acquisitions and are very selective,” he argued.

“The key thing is that any target must strategically and culturally fit our business, there’s no point trying to shove a square pin in a round hole. We’re not interested in the business to be pumped up by private equity.”

UK

Looking more closely at the financial results, Hyperion’s underwriting business, Dual, reported gross written premiums of just over $1bn (£769m) for the year.

Howden noted that Dual had “a couple of very strong UK businesses”, adding that GWP in the UK was $400m. He added that Dual’s overall organic growth in Europe was 10% in 2019.

In the UK retail broking segment, which excludes RKH’s specialty business, revenue was just over £100m and GWP came in at £700m. According to Craig, the growth rate in this division was around 6-8%.

In September last year, Hyperion announced it would merge its broking businesses, Howden and RKH, with the transition being complete in October 2020.

As part of the move RKH, which was bought by Hyperion in 2015, will go in under the Howden Specialty and Reinsurance brands.

Howden stated that the merger is going as planned, adding: “We’re doing it in stages, and the first thing we did was to bring one management team together.

“The businesses are still technically separate with separate boards, but there’s one management team above that looking at all the areas, branding, operations and finance etc.”

Strategy

Hyperion’s model is based around employee ownership and Howden explained that 800 out of the firm’s 5,000 employees currently are shareholders.

“We hope to attract more people to become shareholders, it’s a key part of our strategy,” the CEO continued.

The broker is also set to focus more on sustainability in the future, in a move that will be linked to its charity, the Hyperion Foundation.

Howden concluded: “We’ve got to wake up, the world is burning and we need to do something about it.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.