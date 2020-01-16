FSCS hikes broker levy up by £11m for 2020/21

Organisation says indicative levy for general insurance distribution is £23m and publishes Plan and Budget for the next financial year as total levy goes up by £87m.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has announced a levy increase of £11m for brokers in its Plan and Budget for 2020/21.

According to the FSCS’s forecast, the general insurance distribution class is expected to pay a levy of £23m for the financial year, up from £12m in 2019/20.

However, the indicative levy for the general insurance provision class, which includes insurers, came in at £118m, down from £165m last year.

In total, the proposed 2020/21 indicative levy is £635m, an increase of £87m from the levies raised in 2019/20.

The organisation stated that the overall increase was due to a rise in SIPP operator claims.

It detailed the three main reasons for the increase:

the total compensation cost has increased by £46m – mainly due to increasing SIPP operator claims falling on the Investment Provision class;

operator claims falling on the Investment Provision class; the 2019/20 levy benefited from an opening surplus of £32m, which is not available for 2020/21;

the recoveries expected to be received in 2019/20 are £39m greater than forecasted for 2020/21.

Failures

FSCS further noted that 2019/20 had seen a £12.7m increase in compensation within the general insurance class.

This was a result of the recent failures of Qudos Insurance and Lamp Insurance, which together cost £12.4m.

It added that general insurance distribution has started seeing lower volumes of claims after a hike ahead of the PPI complaints deadline in August 2019.

FSCS will confirm the final levy in April 2020.

Challenges

Caroline Rainbird, chief executive of FSCS, said: “As well as detailing our levies, budgets and forecasts, today’s Plan and Budget also sets out progress that has been made on our Strategy for the 2020s based on the four pillars of Prepare, Protect, Promote and Prevent.

“FSCS expects to face a number of challenges in the coming year including continuing vulnerability of customers, a higher number of firm failures and a growing number of complex claims.

“I am confident that FSCS’s Plan and Budget for 2020/21 provides FSCS with the resources and strength it will need to meet these demands in the interests of all our stakeholders.”

