Capsicum Re targets further growth following Gallagher takeover deal

Gallagher's UK boss Simon Matson addressed last year's "unfortunate" Gallagher v Ardonagh court case for the first time as he discussed the broker's full acquisition of Capsicum Re alongside CEO Rupert Swallow.

Rupert Swallow, CEO of Capsicum Re, has stated that Gallagher’s deal to take full ownership of the business has fulfilled the objectives set by the company six years ago.

Gallagher revealed yesterday (13 January) that it had completed the deal, which was first announced in November last year.

Capsicum was founded by Grahame Chilton and Rupert Swallow in 2013, in partnership with Gallagher which previously owned 20% of the business.

“To have arrived here and delivered to Gallagher exactly what we said we would it’s personally incredibly satisfying,” Swallow said.

According to the CEO, the plan is now for Capsicum to continue on its growth trajectory, as well as to focus on areas of reinsurance that it is currently not in.

“We’ll be looking west to North America and we want to take advantage of the business that Gallagher already has in the US,” he added.

However, he noted that the business would also look for opportunities to grow in the UK market, where the majority of its team is currently based.

Experience

Meanwhile, Simon Matson, CEO of Gallagher’s UK Broking & Underwriting division, added that Capsicum is complementary to Gallagher’s existing businesses and noted that the consolidator would take advantage of Chilton and Swallow’s industry experience.

He continued: “The Capsicum guys have a different way of farming capital and it would be to our customers’ benefit if we could bring that forward to them.

“We’re looking for new ways of transacting business and at the core of that will be the Capsicum way of doing it.”

The reinsurance broker will now also focus on bringing more people on board, and Swallow noted that moving away from the “start-up” phase to be wholly owned by Gallagher would make the recruitment process easier.

“All of the execution risk is gone and as of this morning it’s a totally new dawn,” he added.

Court case

Matson also commented on the “very unfortunate things” that were said at the time of the recent court case between Gallagher and Ardonagh Group.

He told Insurance Age: “It has been a tricky period. There were some very unfortunate things said about and around the court case and it was truly something very difficult.

“But that’s behind us and I think a lot of the perception in the market now about Gallagher is far from reality. This is a fantastic place to work. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and we will continue.”

In November last year, Matson apologised for comments he made about staff leaving Gallagher-owned Alesco for Ardonagh-owned Bishopsgate and Price Forbes„ including calling one exiting staff member a “complicated fat arab”, which came to light in court documents last year.

The case was concluded in October 2019, when the judge dismissed claims of staff poaching brought forward by Gallagher. One claim for breach of contract was upheld.

Ardonagh CEO David Ross has previously revealed he felt “heartbroken and incredibly sad” when the judgement was published.

Acquisitions

When asked about plans for the future, Matson stated that Gallagher is “always on the lookout” for businesses to buy, both in the UK and globally.

He added: “At the forefront of that is the culture and the people that we bring in. Whilst short-term a very attractive revenue might look good on paper, when we come to integrate and digest and blend the people it could be damaging if we get that wrong.”

Chily

Matson has been in his current role since 2018. Chilton temporarily left Capsicum Re in 2015 to take up the UK CEO post at Gallagher. He returned to the business as chairman in 2018.

Matson, who succeeded Chilton at Gallagher, said taking over the reins from him was “nerve-wracking”.

“When you’re following someone of such magnitude it’s yours to lose,” he noted.

Matson concluded: “Through a period of healthy clean-up, he got our house in order and he handed over a fantastic piece of machinery. All I have to do is keep the fuel coming in, which in our world is talent.”

