GRP buys Birrell Group to create Midlands hub

Broker becomes GRP's eighth major hub and will retain its brand, with all staff remaining with the business.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has bought Birrell Group, which comprises Kingsway Insurance Services and Bausor Hall Associates, for an undisclosed sum.

Birrell Group, which is based in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, will keep its brand and become GRP’s hub in the Midlands.

The broker writes a wide range of commercial lines products and, according to GRP, all 21 members of the team, including managing director Leigh Birrell and director James Birrell, will remain with the business.

The business takes GRP’s number of major hubs up to eight. This follows its deal to buy Essex-based Trimulgherry Investments, which was majority owned by GRP backer Peter Cullum, in February last year.

Its other major hubs are Greens in Bexhill, Marshall Wooldridge in Leeds, Poole-headquartered Alan & Thomas, Higos in the South West, Abbey Bond Lovis in Northern Ireland and Crewe-based County Group.

Footprint

Leigh Birrell commented: “We plan to further enhance our customer proposition, widen our footprint through acquisition and continue to drive organic growth.

“With GRP’s support we are confident we will seek out a number of attractive acquisition targets and, in doing so, rapidly develop GRP’s presence in this part of the UK.”

Mike Bruce, GRP’s group MD, stated that GRP had been searching for a high quality broker to become its Midlands hub business.

He continued: “I am confident Leigh and James Birrell, and the Birrell Group, will play an important role in realising our plans to significantly boost our presence in this part of the UK.

“I look forward to helping the team realise their exciting longer-term ambitions for the business.”

Results

GRP most recently bought high net worth broker Gauntlet Insurance Services.

According to its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2019, published on Companies House, GRP spent £68.21m across ten acquisitions in the 12-month period.

The results also revealed that the business made a loss of £17.9m for the same year.

In December last year, Insurance Age reported that GRP had been in discussions about a possible majority stake deal with three private equity providers.

This followed earlier reports that the consolidator was exploring sale and reinvestment options.

GRP declined to comment on rumours in the Daily Mail over the weekend which speculated about potential buyers and named Centrebridge, Apollo and CVC Capital as potential new investors.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.