BHIB launches new insurance broker

Create Insurance provides cover for freelancers, with GI policies underwritten by Hiscox.

BHIB has launched a new insurance broker, Create Insurance, which provides flexible insurance for freelancers in the creative industries.

The new broker is led by BHIB partnerships director Ajay Mistry and the general insurance policies are underwritten by Hiscox.

The broker noted that its range of products includes cover for freelancers’ equipment, their work and themselves.

Life insurance and income protection options are provided by health insurer Vitality.

Software

The broker was built by BHIB’s in-house software company, Brokertech, and allows customers to dial up or down the types of insurance they need.

BHIB added that using bespoke software would also enable it to quickly evolve as the creative industry adapts to new ways of working and different risks.

The broker further explained that it had brought in a team of former freelancers to design and shape the Create offering.

Commenting on the launch, Mistry said: “We’ve launched something new and exciting to help creative freelancers buy the insurance they need.

“We’ve married BHIB’s wealth of insurance broking expertise with a team of freelancers to build a fresh and flexible service.”

Diverse

He added: “The creative freelance economy is diverse and growing rapidly as more people than ever make the shift away from traditional ways of working.

“This can be daunting enough and we know they need a simple and straightforward way to buy the cover they need, how they want, and when they want it.”

According to Mistry, customers can buy short-term as well as annual policies and will have access to online claims reporting.

He detailed that other benefits include a 24/7 legal helpline, worldwide cover and free HR tools.

Insurer

Mark Plews, head of schemes at Hiscox UK, commented: “As a specialist insurer we are always looking for ways to bring our underwriting expertise to different markets.

“The flexible approach to insurance that this provides meets the unique needs of freelancers well, and we are excited to be working with Create on such a distinctive proposition.”

