Finch buys Richmond-based Shene Insurance

Ethos-owned broker has now made ten deals in the last three years.

Finch Group has bought Broker Network member Shene Insurance for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is Finch’s tenth in three years and follows its purchases of Martinez & Partners in October and Bridle Insurance in September last year.

Based near Richmond, Shene was formed in 1959 and serves clients in both commercial and personal lines.

The broker, which is owned and run by Philip and Deborah Alexander, manages over £2m of gross written premium.

It employs four members of staff who will remain with the business, which will continue operating from its current premises.

Finch is headquartered in Reading and has offices in Bournemouth, Southampton, Isle of Wight, Basingstoke and Oxford. It was bought by Ethos Broking in 2016.

The buy was the first acquisitive deal for Ethos and at the time Finch CEO Vincent Gardner said the move would give Finch the resource to continue to invest in the acquisition of like-minded brokers and attract the best talent.

Ethos, formerly Broker Network Partners, was rebranded in March last year. Ethos is the acquiring arm of Bravo Group which is also the umbrella company of Broker Network and Compass. At the time Bravo CEO Des O’Connor explained that the rebrand had been done in order to avoid confusion Broker Network and Broker Network Partners.

Regional

Commenting on the acquisition, Vince Gardner, Finch’s managing director said: “This is a fantastic way for us to start the year and it’s great to add another like-minded regional independent broker to the Finch Group.

“The team at Shene is a well-respected broking firm within the local community that has flourished under the leadership of Philip and Deborah since they took the reins in 2006.

“I’m excited to begin working with the team to expand the client-base further.”

