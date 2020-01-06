Bollington buys SME specialist Ashgrove Insurance Services

CEO Paul Moors says Bollington is set to make more deals in 2020, with a focus on niche players or brokers that complement its existing business strategy.

Bollington Insurance has purchased North-West based insurance broker Ashgrove Insurance Services.

Ashgrove was founded in 1981 and is based in Ashton-under-Lyne outside of Manchester. It specialises in insurance for SMEs throughout the region.

The broker has 15 staff and just over £3m of gross written premium (GWP) and according to Bollington all staff will remain with the business.

Ashgrove will continue to operate from its current offices, adding to Bollington’s existing premises in Greater Manchester, Macclesfield and Liverpool.

A spokesperson for Bollington said that Ashgrove will become part of the portfolio of Bollington brands which includes Bollington Insurance, Bollington Underwriting, ChoiceQuote and Quoteline Direct.

Deals

Bollington Insurance is part of the Bollington Wilson Group, which was formed following the merger of the Bollington Group and F Wilson Insurance Brokers in 2017.

The deal will see the Group employ close to 450 staff. It writes in excess of £170m of GWP.

The business also noted that it plans to make further deals in 2020, backed by private equity house Inflexion.

Paul Moors, group CEO of Bollington Wilson, told Insurance Age that the firm is looking to buy niche players, or brokers that complement its existing business strategy, based anywhere in the UK.

Niche

He commented: “This acquisition fits well with our model of providing quality insurance and services to niche markets, particularly in serving landlords, motor fleets and the manufacturing sector.

“I have known Stephen Duffy [Ashgrove’s MD] for many years. We share the same principles, growing our businesses in collaboration with others to offer our clients the best quality of service they can expect from their broker.

“It’s great to welcome them to Bollington and a new chapter of success for us all.”

Stephen Duffy, Ashgrove Insurance MD, added: “This is an exciting time for us all. Becoming a part of Bollington gives Ashgrove’s clients access to additional insurance products and the combined strength and experience of the wider group.

“Like Ashgrove, Bollington are renowned for offering a high-quality, personal service to all clients. We very much look forward to working together.”

Ashgrove has itself previously made a number of acquisitions including Yorkshire-based AJ Hird Insurance Consultants and Lloyd Howard Insurance Services based in Manchester.

