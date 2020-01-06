Lockyers buys Newcastle-based broker

Deal is Lockyers' first since becoming an Ethos Broking partner in September 2018.

Lockyers Insurance has bought Newcastle-based broker and Broker Network member, Bernard Saxon General Insurance Services (BSIS).

This is Lockyers’ first acquisition since becoming an Ethos Broking partner in September 2018.

BSIS was established in 1984 and is owned and run by Patrick Carney and Scott Kinnaird with eight additional members of staff, all of whom will remain with the business following the deal.

Lockyers stated that BSIS manages £5.5m of gross written premium and specialises in commercial lines business across the UK.

First deal

Commenting on the purchase, Jon Newall, Lockyers’ chairman said: “Being part of the Group has enabled us to complete this first acquisition with a team we have known as part of Broker Network for many years.

“This is a fantastic start to the New Year for us and we’re excited to begin 2020 with such a prominent deal.”

Patrick Carney, director of BSIS added: “Lockyers were the perfect match for BSIS as we have both been Broker Network members for many years, are similar businesses and share many working practices.

“We have known Jon for a long time and he and his team have been great to work with from the outset; we look forward to working closely with them in the future.

“We have grown the business substantially in recent years and look forward to continuing its growth in the years ahead.”

Ethos

Lockyers was established in Wakefield, West Yorkshire in 1981. The broker employs 17 people and specialises in commercial lines business, with a focus on the leisure & SME sectors.

Ethos is part of Bravo Group which also owns Broker Network and Compass.

Bravo Group rebranded its acquisition vehicle from Broker Network Partners to Ethos Broking in 2019, in order to make it more palatable for Compass members to be bought.

The business spent a total of £53m on deals in 2018, with Lockyers being bought for £4.8m.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.