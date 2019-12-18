FCA posts fresh clone broker warning

Regulator says fraudsters are using details of authorised firm MEM Insurance Brokers to target people in the UK.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued another warning about a cloned insurance broker.

The regulator said in a statement that unauthorised business Speedy Insurance has been targeting people in the UK claiming to be an authorised firm.

The FCA explained that Speedy Insurance is a clone of authorised Stoke-on-Trent-headquartered broker MEM Insurance Brokers.

Fraud

In a statement, the regulator said: “Fraudsters usually use this tactic when contacting people out of the blue, so you should be especially wary if you have been cold called.

“They may use the name of the genuine firm, the ‘firm reference number’ (FRN) we have given the authorised firm or other details.”

It further explained that the genuine firm that the scammers are claiming to work for has no association with the clone firm.

The fraudsters behind Speedy Insurance are using a website, which at the time of writing was still active, and an email address.

“Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm,” the FCA continued.

Clones

This is just the latest in a long list of UK insurance businesses that have been targeted by fraudsters. Insurance Age recently took a closer look at a group of cloned firms.

In October 2019, the regulator issued a warning that Broker Insurance Services had been cloned.

Other targeted firms include brokers Protect Your Bubble and Ellis David Insurance Brokers, as well as aggregator Moneysupermarket.

In addition, Alternative Insurance Brokers, UK General, Close Brothers and Wentworth Insurance Brokers have also been cloned this year.

In July 2018, Insurance Age intervened to get a Facebook page set up by fraudsters impersonating motor broker Car Insurance 4 u removed from the social media platform.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association and other industry experts have urged brokers to be vigilant and ensure a high level of cyber security.

