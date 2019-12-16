Broker turned Tory MP Craig Tracey re-elected with record majority

Tracey, who is chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Insurance and Financial Services, got 65.9% of votes in North Warwickshire and Bedworth.

Former insurance broker Craig Tracey has been re-elected as Conservative MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth with an increased majority.

With a total of 30,249 votes, Tracey got 65.9% of the voting share in the constituency.

Shortly after the results were announced, Tracey said in a speech reported by Birmingham Live: “Wow, that is a slightly different feeling to the 54 majority that we were defending when I was a new candidate in 2015!

“Much has been made that this election is all about Brexit. It’s not. This election is about delivering democracy and from the conversations I have had, that is what people want to see.”

He continued: “I have never forgot over the last four to four and a half years the immense responsibility that I have as MP and now tonight I have been given the largest ever mandate that a Member of Parliament has had in North Warwickshire and Bedworth to deliver on what the people, our residents, our voters, want and I will never, ever forget that or let you down.”

Brokers

In a profile interview with Insurance Age in May 2016, Tracey stated that he first became involved in politics to “change the situation for smaller brokers”.

The MP used to own Lichfield-based Dunelm Insurance Services, which he set up at the age of 21, but sold the business to Academy Insurance in March 2015.

He has previously warned that smaller brokers are being pushed out of existence because they have to spend too much time and money on regulation.

In 2018, Tracey also questioned the government over IPT flood spending. This followed former chancellor George Osborne’s promise that the money raised from the rise in Insurance Premium Tax in Spring 2016 would be spent on flood protection measures.

Tracey became co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Insurance and Financial Services in 2016.

The former broker backed Brexit in the 2016 referendum. Yesterday (15 December), he said on Twitter: “Looking forward to getting back to work this week. Like the boss says, let’s get this done!”

