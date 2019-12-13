Kingsbridge refutes sale discussion rumours
CEO James Twining says the broker is "currently not in a sales process" following speculation it had been in talks with Gallagher.
Kingsbridge Risk Solutions has stated it is not currently up for sale, after rumours of collapsed takeover talks surfaced in the national media.
James Twining, chief executive officer of Kingsbridge, said in a statement: “Kingsbridge is a private equity backed business and our investors continually assess our future growth plans and what is best for the company, as they do with all businesses they back.
“However, despite erroneous reporting in the media, I can confirm that we are not currently in a sales process.”
He continued: “We remain focused on delivering a first-class service to our clients and to pursuing our ambitious growth plans.”
A spokesperson for Kingsbridge told Insurance Age that the business had never been in talks with Gallagher.
Backing
Kingsbridge is owned by mid-market private equity house Dunedin after a buyout in June 2016. It had previously been backed by PE firm Livingbridge.
The broker was founded in 2001 by former CEO Steve Wynne and specialises in insurance for contractors, freelancers and independent professionals, covering sectors including aerospace, rail, oil and gas and information technology.
In its most recent set of results for the year ending 31 January 2019, the business reported a 20.4% growth in turnover along with soaring profits.
In January 2019, the broker bought InsurTech business Dinghy, which specialises in on-demand professional indemnity cover for freelancers.
In an interview with Insurance Age earlier this year Dunedin partner Oliver Bevan stated that the potential of international expansion is what drew the PE firm to Kingsbridge.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 December 2019
Siân Barton and Laurence Eastham discuss the week's most popular news stories, including the return of Amanda Blanc and the launch of Cuvva's new motor product.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Elite Insurance goes into administration
- Gefion set end of year liquidity deadline by Danish regulator
- GRP silent as potential buyers named
- Alpha, Enterprise and Gable failures set FSCS back £276m
- Lloyd’s launches trans and non-binary inclusion guide
- Aviva moves UK personal lines HQ to Digital Garage
- CBL Insurance Europe ordered to cease paying claims