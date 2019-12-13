Kingsbridge refutes sale discussion rumours

CEO James Twining says the broker is "currently not in a sales process" following speculation it had been in talks with Gallagher.

Kingsbridge Risk Solutions has stated it is not currently up for sale, after rumours of collapsed takeover talks surfaced in the national media.

James Twining, chief executive officer of Kingsbridge, said in a statement: “Kingsbridge is a private equity backed business and our investors continually assess our future growth plans and what is best for the company, as they do with all businesses they back.

“However, despite erroneous reporting in the media, I can confirm that we are not currently in a sales process.”

He continued: “We remain focused on delivering a first-class service to our clients and to pursuing our ambitious growth plans.”

A spokesperson for Kingsbridge told Insurance Age that the business had never been in talks with Gallagher.

Backing

Kingsbridge is owned by mid-market private equity house Dunedin after a buyout in June 2016. It had previously been backed by PE firm Livingbridge.

The broker was founded in 2001 by former CEO Steve Wynne and specialises in insurance for contractors, freelancers and independent professionals, covering sectors including aerospace, rail, oil and gas and information technology.

In its most recent set of results for the year ending 31 January 2019, the business reported a 20.4% growth in turnover along with soaring profits.

In January 2019, the broker bought InsurTech business Dinghy, which specialises in on-demand professional indemnity cover for freelancers.

In an interview with Insurance Age earlier this year Dunedin partner Oliver Bevan stated that the potential of international expansion is what drew the PE firm to Kingsbridge.

