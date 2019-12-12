Ethos adds Hugh J Boswell as its tenth regional powerhouse

Norwich-based broker will keep its brand and brings a GWP of £22m to Ethos.

Ethos Broking has bought its tenth regional powerhouse, Norfolk-based Hugh J Boswell.

Ethos is part of Bravo Group which also owns Broker Network and Compass. In August this year, Bennett Christmas became its ninth regional powerhouse.

The group also recently secured an £80m loan facility with Deutsche Bank to pursue further deals, taking its total acquisition facilities to just under £200m.

Hugh J Boswell is a chartered broker, specialising in both commercial and personal lines, managing gross written premiums of £22m.

It was established over 100 years ago and operates from a single office in Norwich. The broker has 62 staff and is led by managing director, Peter Foster.

Brand

Ethos explained that the existing staff will remain with the business as part of the deal and its current offices will also be retained. Hugh J Boswell will continue to trade under its own brand.

Commenting on the deal, Des O’Connor, Bravo Group CEO, said: “Hugh J Boswell is a well-established business with a great brand, which is underpinned by its reputation for excellent customer service.

“The support and investment from Ethos Broking will bring the added fire power needed to further strengthen the business in East Anglia and beyond.”

O’Connor stated that Ethos is moving into 2020 with “a strong acquisition pipeline”.

He continued: “Bringing Hugh J Boswell into the fold feels like the perfect way to end 2019.

“It’s been a hugely successful year for our regional partners and I’m incredibly proud of what Richard Tuplin and the team are continuing to build.”

Ambitions

Foster added: “Over the last several years we have concentrated our efforts on building the business organically and as a result of the fantastic team we have in place, the business has gone from strength to strength.

“However, we would like to further our growth ambitions and felt that Ethos Broking were the ideal fit for us and will support us in taking the business to the next level.”

Bravo Group rebranded its acquisition vehicle from Broker Network Partners to Ethos Broking earlier this year, in order to make it more palatable for Compass members to be bought.

