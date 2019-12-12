Tory broker Melanie Hampton predicts "unusual" election

The Alexander Miller MD, who is a Conservative cabinet member on Wandsworth Council, says voting patterns are changing and highlights her belief in the importance of securing a Brexit deal.

The general election today (12 December) is going to be “very unusual”, Melanie Hampton, managing director of Alexander Miller Insurance Brokers, has predicted.

“Having been on the doorsteps since 2005, this is a weird election because there are so many different strands to it,” Hampton explained.

She added: “What is also happening is that people are less tribal in the way they look at things. It used to be ‘my parents voted Labour so I’m going to vote Labour’, but it’s a very different dynamic now, particularly in cities.”

Hampton, who is a cabinet member for adult social care and health on Wandsworth Council, has been supporting Conservative candidate for the Battersea constituency, Kim Caddy, during the election campaign.

Brexit

She noted that Brexit is a key driver in this election and explained that the message about “getting the deal done” has “resonated on the doorsteps”.

Hampton, who supported Leave and has previously described the night of the Referendum as the “best night of my life”, said securing a Brexit deal should be a top priority following the election.

She added: “I’m talking to Remainers on the daily who are so angry that we’re leaving the EU, but they’re now saying that after 3.5 years we just have to do it because this uncertainty is no good.”

Hampton has been politically active for many years and stood for Parliament in 2010.

“Sadly that lovely safe seat has not plopped my way, but I do enjoy being a councilor,” she added.

Regulation

Insurance Age has previously reported on ex broker turned politician, Craig Tracey, who is Conservative MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth.

After being elected in 2015, Tracey, who used to own Dunelm Insurance Brokers, stated that he planned to promote small businesses in the government.

The MP has also warned that smaller brokers are being pushed out of existence because they have to spend too much time and money on regulation.

Hampton agreed that regulation is an issue for brokers. She concluded: “Regulation has increased the cost of running a business hugely. It’s very important and one of the things the FCA has done that I do agree with is to say senior managers have to be involved in compliance.

“But we have been over-regulated and as a result we have fewer and fewer small brokers and they are being squeezed out.”

