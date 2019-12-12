Tory broker Melanie Hampton predicts "unusual" election
The Alexander Miller MD, who is a Conservative cabinet member on Wandsworth Council, says voting patterns are changing and highlights her belief in the importance of securing a Brexit deal.
The general election today (12 December) is going to be “very unusual”, Melanie Hampton, managing director of Alexander Miller Insurance Brokers, has predicted.
“Having been on the doorsteps since 2005, this is a weird election because there are so many different strands to it,” Hampton explained.
She added: “What is also happening is that people are less tribal in the way they look at things. It used to be ‘my parents voted Labour so I’m going to vote Labour’, but it’s a very different dynamic now, particularly in cities.”
Hampton, who is a cabinet member for adult social care and health on Wandsworth Council, has been supporting Conservative candidate for the Battersea constituency, Kim Caddy, during the election campaign.
Brexit
She noted that Brexit is a key driver in this election and explained that the message about “getting the deal done” has “resonated on the doorsteps”.
Hampton, who supported Leave and has previously described the night of the Referendum as the “best night of my life”, said securing a Brexit deal should be a top priority following the election.
She added: “I’m talking to Remainers on the daily who are so angry that we’re leaving the EU, but they’re now saying that after 3.5 years we just have to do it because this uncertainty is no good.”
Hampton has been politically active for many years and stood for Parliament in 2010.
“Sadly that lovely safe seat has not plopped my way, but I do enjoy being a councilor,” she added.
Regulation
Insurance Age has previously reported on ex broker turned politician, Craig Tracey, who is Conservative MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth.
After being elected in 2015, Tracey, who used to own Dunelm Insurance Brokers, stated that he planned to promote small businesses in the government.
The MP has also warned that smaller brokers are being pushed out of existence because they have to spend too much time and money on regulation.
Hampton agreed that regulation is an issue for brokers. She concluded: “Regulation has increased the cost of running a business hugely. It’s very important and one of the things the FCA has done that I do agree with is to say senior managers have to be involved in compliance.
“But we have been over-regulated and as a result we have fewer and fewer small brokers and they are being squeezed out.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 December 2019
Siân Barton and Laurence Eastham discuss the week's most popular news stories, including the return of Amanda Blanc and the launch of Cuvva's new motor product.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Aviva moves UK personal lines HQ to Digital Garage
- Elite Insurance goes into administration
- FCA penalties bring in £227m as crackdown on misconduct grows
- Alpha, Enterprise and Gable failures set FSCS back £276m
- Brokers welcome Amanda Blanc back to UK insurance
- Lloyd’s launches trans and non-binary inclusion guide
- In-depth - wholesale: Shrinking capacity hits brokers