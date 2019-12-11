Saffron buys Cambridgeshire-based Stuart & Co

Deal is broker's sixth since Ethos Broking took a majority stake in the business in 2018.

Saffron Insurance has bought Cambridgeshire-based broker and Broker Network member, Stuart & Co for an undisclosed sum.

The move is Saffron’s sixth acquisition since Ethos Broking took a majority stake in the business in 2018 and its fourth this year.

Stuart & Co was founded in 1995 and manages £3m of gross written premium across both commercial and personal lines.

The broker is headed up by Bob Amos and has 12 staff, all of whom will remain with the business in its current offices.

Deals

Saffron most recently bought Essex-based Sharer Chapman in October. It has also purchased Continuum, Grove Insurance, Farmer Insurance and Bridge Insurance.

Steve Seekings took over as managing director of the broker in September. He replaced David Beswick, who had announced his intention to leave the firm in July.

Commenting on the new deal, Seekings said: “Bob Amos has been known to us for many years and we’ve long admired Stuart and Co and its focus on the client. It’s a great cultural match for us and we look forward to working with their talented team and building on what Bob has created.

“2020 is looking set to be a promising year for us with a number of ongoing conversations and we’ve just started due diligence with another great team.”

Broker Network Partners rebranded as Ethos earlier this year in order to separate out its networks business and M&A activity.

