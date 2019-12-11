Saffron buys Cambridgeshire-based Stuart & Co
Deal is broker's sixth since Ethos Broking took a majority stake in the business in 2018.
Saffron Insurance has bought Cambridgeshire-based broker and Broker Network member, Stuart & Co for an undisclosed sum.
The move is Saffron’s sixth acquisition since Ethos Broking took a majority stake in the business in 2018 and its fourth this year.
Stuart & Co was founded in 1995 and manages £3m of gross written premium across both commercial and personal lines.
The broker is headed up by Bob Amos and has 12 staff, all of whom will remain with the business in its current offices.
Deals
Saffron most recently bought Essex-based Sharer Chapman in October. It has also purchased Continuum, Grove Insurance, Farmer Insurance and Bridge Insurance.
Steve Seekings took over as managing director of the broker in September. He replaced David Beswick, who had announced his intention to leave the firm in July.
Commenting on the new deal, Seekings said: “Bob Amos has been known to us for many years and we’ve long admired Stuart and Co and its focus on the client. It’s a great cultural match for us and we look forward to working with their talented team and building on what Bob has created.
“2020 is looking set to be a promising year for us with a number of ongoing conversations and we’ve just started due diligence with another great team.”
Broker Network Partners rebranded as Ethos earlier this year in order to separate out its networks business and M&A activity.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 December 2019
Siân Barton and Laurence Eastham discuss the week's most popular news stories, including the return of Amanda Blanc and the launch of Cuvva's new motor product.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Aviva moves UK personal lines HQ to Digital Garage
- FCA penalties bring in £227m as crackdown on misconduct grows
- In-depth - wholesale: Shrinking capacity hits brokers
- Brokers welcome Amanda Blanc back to UK insurance
- PIB makes double acquisition announcement
- Alpha, Enterprise and Gable failures set FSCS back £276m
- Lloyd’s staff warned on Christmas behaviour - reports