ICB Group and Finch merge and rebrand to Verlingue
The combined business will continue to operate out of its existing offices and will be led by current chief executive officers, Mike Latham and Neil Campling.
ICB Group and Finch Insurance Brokers and Employee Benefits have confirmed they are set to merge and rebrand to Verlingue.
ICB Group became Verlingue yesterday (1 December) and will legally merge with its sister company, Finch, to form a single entity on 1 January 2020.
French firm Verlingue bought Finch in February 2007 and ICB Group in August 2018. The two brokers revealed last year that they were targeting becoming a single entity on 31 December 2019.
According to a statement, the new business will create a top 15 independent commercial broker. It will continue to operate out of its existing offices in Egham, Redhill, Manchester, Sheffield and London and will be led by current chief executive officers, Mike Latham and Neil Campling.
In addition, Lloyd’s and London Market placing broker, NBJ London Markets, which is part of ICB Group, will become part of Verlingue, but will retain its existing name and brand.
Milestone
In a joint statement, CEOs Campling and Latham commented: “The launch of the Verlingue brand in the UK market marks a significant milestone for our UK business, our clients and our colleagues.
“Our position as a top 15 UK commercial insurance broker, aligned with our successful, growing employee benefits business, means we are ideally placed to provide our clients with the best possible service and business solutions whilst also supporting the Verlingue Group’s ambitious growth plans both in the UK and in Europe.”
When Verlingue bought ICB Group in 2018, the move tripled its size in the UK market.
In a Broking Success interview with Insurance Age, Campling explained that one of the reasons for selling to a French company was to ensure that the broker could continue to trade in the EU after Brexit.
Targets
Adelaïde Group, the family holding group behind Verlingue, has previously said it is targeting €500m (£450m) in revenue by 2022.
Jacques Verlingue, chairman of Adelaïde, added: “We are very excited about the merger and rebrand of our two UK businesses. It is an important step in our journey to developing a single brand across our all our businesses in Europe.
“It will help us to capitalise on our common values and the strength of the Verlingue brand, for the ultimate benefit of our customers.”
