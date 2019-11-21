David Ross reveals heartbreak after “harrowing” Gallagher v. Ardonagh case

CEO also discusses Ardonagh’s latest set of financial results, organic growth and acquisition plans.

Ardonagh Group CEO David Ross has stated that the business was not surprised by the result of the recent court case, where the judge dismissed claims of staff poaching brought forward by Gallagher.

“What was surprising to me was how surprising it was to everybody else,” Ross commented.

He continued: “The law is the law. This was the legal advice we had all the way through and we were not surprised by the result.”

The CEO noted that he had received over 200 messages from people after the judgement had been published.

“Everybody assumed I was drinking champagne but truthfully I was actually at home a little heartbroken and incredibly sad,” Ross continued.

“It didn’t feel like a victory because we weren’t surprised by the result, but the whole thing felt absolutely harrowing and utterly awful.”

He further explained that the case had taken up an “enormous amount of time” for around 50 people in the business.

In the judgement, Mr Justice Freedman wrote that he had “come to the conclusion that the claims must fail”, except for one claim for breach of contract.

Organic growth

The comments were made in a call with journalists on 21 November, where the CEO was also discussing Ardonagh’s financial results for the nine months to 30 September 2019.

The business reported rises in income and Ebitda as well as organic growth of 4.6%, but also revealed an increased loss.

According to Ross, the organic growth had partly been achieved by hiring a lot of good people as well as an increased retention rate in Ardonagh’s broking business.

“4.6% is a big number, especially taking into account some of our product lines. We’re very big in personal lines and to drive that growth is a tribute to the entire leadership team,” he added.

Products

The business has also consolidated all of its brands into three platforms, with the aim to create new products and increase opportunities to cross-sell.

Ross stated: “We probably transact with something like 900 intermediaries, insurers and wholesale brokers and MGAs and we have a clear strategy to consolidate that right down.

“We want to work with key strategic markets to get better products for our customers. We have a better grip on our client base than ever before.”

Ross has previously hinted that Ardonagh could be set for an IPO, but he dismissed that this was on the cards now.

“If anything, the trend is for businesses to go from public back to private because there’s so much capital in the private market place.

“Nobody involved in the running or backing of this business wants to see it in the public domain because it doesn’t need to be. We’ve got access to plenty of capital.”

Deals

Looking at acquisitions, the CEO promised that Ardonagh would be a “very active participant” in the UK insurance market, both in terms of inorganic and organic growth.

He also explained that a third of the broking group’s premiums comes from outside of the UK and added that the company is looking at potentially buying in other insurance markets across the world.

“We’re very well positioned in 2020 and there’s almost no deal that is out of our reach. It’s remarkable what buying power we have,” he concluded.

