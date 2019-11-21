Ebitda soars at Ardonagh but losses also rise in first nine months of 2019

Business posts rise in reported income to £505.4m, while loss increases to £67.7m as organic growth hits 4.6%.

Ardonagh Group has posted a rise in income but also an increased loss for the first nine months of 2019.

Its reported income increased to £505.4m (9M 2018: £403.5m), while its adjusted Ebitda soared to £144.4m this year from £89.5m in the first nine months of 2018.

In Ardonagh’s investor report, the business also revealed a reported operating profit of £8.7m, compared to an operating loss of £12.8m last year.

Loss

However, the group also reported a loss of £67.7m for the period, an increase from the £48.9m posted in 2018. Its unaudited results, published in the same document, also revealed a pre-tax loss of £74.6m (9M 2018: £68.7m).

Meanwhile its operating costs increased to £361.0m in the nine months to 30 September 2019, compared to £314.0m in the same period last year.

Ardonagh explained that the rise in income was driven by its acquisitions of Swinton and Nevada 2, offset by the disposals of its commercial MGA business and its claims business.

As previously reported, the company sold its commercial MGA businesses, including Geo, Towergate Commercial Underwriting, Arista and Fusion, to Arch Holdings for £30m at the start of this year.

The business further stated that its organic growth for the third quarter of 2019 was 4.6%.

Growth

Ardonagh chief executive officer David Ross commented: “2019 is a year of execution and delivery for the Group.

“We’ve had a real focus finishing off our significant infrastructure projects, integrating Swinton and delivering organic growth and high quality earnings.”

He continued: “Insurance is a people business, and our best ever quarter of organic growth is a testament to a culture which attracts and retains the best people from all parts of the industry.

“We face the future as a business without parallel for diversity of products, customers and distribution channels at global scale.”

