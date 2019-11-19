Compass CEO John Lincoln to retire as Bravo restructures leadership team
Scott Bennett takes on role overlooking both Compass and Broker Network but Bravo Group promises that the networks won't be merged.
John Lincoln will retire from his role as chief executive officer of Compass Network and London Markets on 31 December as part of a leadership team restructure, Insurance Age can reveal.
Lincoln is set to take on an advisory role for Compass-owner Bravo Group from 1 January 2020.
The reshuffle will also see Scott Bennett, Compass’ sales director, take on a group role where he will be managing the business development managers and sales teams for both Compass and Broker Network.
Moves
A spokesperson for Bravo told Insurance Age that this new post overlooking both networks was created to “align the businesses under the Bravo umbrella”.
She stated that there were no plans to merge the two offerings into one network.
In addition, Broker Network chief network officer, Richard Pitt, is set to move into a group role focused on supporting members and Ethos brokers with organic growth.
Meanwhile Dan McNally, who has spent four years managing Bravo’s insurer and MGA relations, will leave the business at the end of the year.
The same spokesperson stated that McNally is planning to take some time off before pursuing other roles.
Bravo further revealed that NIG’s Jaime Swindle has been appointed into a newly created role as managing director for networks and products and will join the firm on 1 January.
Evolution
Des O’Connor, Bravo Group’s CEO, commented: “These changes are a natural evolution for us as we continue to develop our position as one of the UK’s leading independent insurance broking groups; made up of a strong advisory broking business and two complimentary Networks.
“Our primary focus is to nurture and protect this position and foster an environment where we can sustainably capitalise on the opportunities we have ahead of us.”
He continued: “I’m hugely grateful to John Lincoln who has been with us since our purchase of Compass two years ago.
“His invaluable experience and knowledge will be instrumental as he takes on a new role as advisor to the Group.
“Dan McNally has also made a significant contribution to the success of the business and we wish him well for the future.”
Lincoln
Lincoln became managing director of Compass in 2013 and moved into the CEO role in 2016 when the network undertook a management buyout. It had previously been part of Arthur J Gallagher.
According to his LinkedIn page, Lincoln has also worked as MD for Lloyd’s broker FSJ Broking. In 2002 he founded Cobra Network and Cobra London Markets and ran the business until it was sold in 2012.
Between 1991 and 2002 he ran his own retail brokerage, Lincoln Insurance Services.
Networks
Bravo Group, a vehicle for HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners, owners of Ardonagh Group, bought Compass in March 2018.
In Bravo’s financial results for 2018, it was revealed that the business bought Compass Broker Holdings for £10.8m.
Bravo also bought Broker Network from Towergate (now part of Ardonagh) in 2016.
At the time, Andy Fairchild, then CEO of Broker Network, stated that the two networks would work together, but highlighted that there were no plans to merge them into one.
Earlier this year, O’Connor reiterated that there are no plans to bring Broker Network and Compass Networks together, stating that “they are totally different communities and have different models”.
