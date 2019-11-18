GRP buys HNW broker Gauntlet Insurance Services
Deal follows GRP's purchases of risk management specialist Health and Safety Click and Lancashire-based broker 3XD.
Global Risk Partners (GRP) has bought London-based high net worth broker Gauntlet Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.
Gauntlet specialises in insuring historic, fine town and country houses, fine art collections, jewellery, farms & estates, prestige vehicles and yachts.
This is GRP’s fourteenth deal this year and follows the purchases of risk management specialist Health and Safety Click and Lancashire-based broker 3XD.
The business was founded in 1982 by Harry Fitzalan Howard and GRP stated that he along with the other directors, Steve Buckingham and Simon Aitken, and all of the 15 staff will stay with the broker under GRP’s ownership.
Following the completion of the deal, Fitzalan Howard will become chairman and Steve Buckingham will become managing director. A spokesperson for GRP declined to disclose Gauntlet’s gross written premium.
Brand
Gauntlet will retain its brand and its current offices and operate within GRP’s Retail Division, under the overall leadership of group MD Mike Bruce.
Bruce commented: “I warmly welcome Harry, Steve, Simon and the rest of the Gauntlet team to the GRP family, where we look forward to supporting their exciting plans for further development.”
Fitzalan Howard added: “In GRP we have found the ideal partner to continue our development and to further enhance our service proposition.”
