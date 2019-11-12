Biba calls for government commitment to IPT flood spending

Broker trade body wants future government to promise that money raised from the increase in IPT remains earmarked for flood defence and resilience measures.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has called upon the future government to confirm that it will continue with its commitment to ring-fence money collected through the increase in insurance premium tax (IPT) for flood defence spending.

In the 2016 Spring Budget, then-chancellor George Osborne increased IPT by 0.5%, stating that this would raise an extra £700m towards supporting those affected by flooding.

Biba later confirmed that the money had provided extra funds for the Environment Agency after pledging to follow up on the issue to make sure that the government honoured its pledge.

Ring-fenced

Graeme Trudgill, executive director of Biba, said: “In 2016, the rate of IPT included on every home insurance policy increased from 9.5% to 10%, and government said that this increase would be ring-fenced to pay for flood defence and resilience measures.

“With a whole host of spending commitments made by each of the major parties already in this election campaign, it is vital that this earmarked pot of money is not absorbed into general government revenues and spent in other areas.”

He continued: “The devastating effects of flooding upon both individuals and communities are clear, and our members help them recover and rebuild when the worst happens.

“Brokers tell us how important the protection afforded by flood defences is to their customers and to the wider economy.

“Defences save the UK around £1.1bn each year in flood prevention and aside from the considerable human importance defences offer, they represent excellent value for money.”

Spending

In June 2018, MP Craig Tracey questioned the government over IPT flood spending.

David Rutley, who was interim parliamentary under-secretary of state for the environment at the time, said that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) had been allocated £446.6m while the Department for Transport received £150.5m.

There was no clarification of the discrepancy to the £700m figure originally touted.

Consultation

At the start of June 2019, HM Revenue & Customs launched a call for evidence on the operation of the IPT.

A month later, Biba warned that issues explored in the consultation can have a costly impact on brokers if they lead to changes in the rules.

Brokers have also called for a reform of the tax. The IPT was kept at 12% for the second year in a row in the 2018 Autumn Budget, but was previously doubled in just two years.

