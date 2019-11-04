Russell Bence joins Blink Intermediary Solutions

Move follows Bence's exit from Brightside in August.

Blink Intermediary Solutions has hired Russell Bence to the position of commercial director.

Bence was previously managing director of broking at Brightside, but left the broker in August this year to “pursue other interests”.

Prior to joining Brightside in April 2016, Bence spent seven years at Markerstudy Group. He has also worked at HSBC Insurance Brokers and Axa.

In his new role, he will be working with the Blink team to deliver new products, build relationships and become involved with the firm’s key partnerships.

Contacts

Richard Harrison, joint managing director of Blink, commented: “Russell worked with many of the Blink IS team when we were at HSBC Insurance Brokers; the broad experience and network of contacts he has developed in his roles since will bring a valuable and fresh viewpoint to Blink as we enter our tenth year of trading.”

Bence added: “I am really looking forward to joining Blink and working with the team to continue building a compelling network alternative to help UK brokers thrive.”

Blink is a trading name of Lloyd’s broker, Iris Insurance Brokers, and connects UK brokers to insurance products and capacity solutions.

