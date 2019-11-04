Gravity buys Hagley Insurance Brokers
Deal brings a team of five to the broker.
Gravity Risk Services has bought Hagley Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.
The move will see a team of five join Gravity, bringing the total number of staff at the Stourbridge-headquartered broker up to 30.
A spokesperson for Gravity told Insurance Age that the Hagley business will be rebranded over time.
The broker further explained that Hagley is the trading division of KRD Financial Advisors.
Gravity was formed in 2013 and has offices in Stourbridge, Leicester and Bradford.
Reputation
Dale Collett, director at Gravity Risk Services, said: “Hagley Insurance Brokers is an established business with an excellent reputation and more than 100 years of experience combined.
“We all share the same high values in providing the very best service to our clients. This arrangement will also allow us to work closer with KRD financial advisers to support our clients with extended services.”
A spokesman for Hagley Insurance Brokers, said: “This is a very good move for us and we’re looking forward to working with Gravity.
“Gravity has an excellent reputation in the industry with their extensive market access and wide range of services. It is good news for our clients.”
