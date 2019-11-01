Aviva tops Brokerbility satisfaction survey again

Aviva gets best overall satisfaction score, while RSA comes out on top when looking only at performance in accounts.

Brokerbility’s latest insurer satisfaction survey has seen Aviva take the top spot for the second year running.

The research is conducted across Brokerbility members and consists of a set of questions rating insurer performance in claims, underwriting, accounts and overall satisfaction.

According to the network, the survey looked at its key insurer partners Axa, Allianz, Aviva, AIG, NIG, RSA and Zurich. Each Brokerbility member gave feedback on various service criteria using a 1 to 10 rating.

Highlights

The business stated that highlights from the survey included:

Aviva received the highest overall satisfaction score of 82.17%. This was also the highest improvement of 1.30% compared to the previous year.

Aviva was the leading insurer in the claims and underwriting categories.

RSA remains top of the accounts survey with a score of 90.4%.

Aviva has had the highest satisfaction score since it grabbed the top spot from Allianz in 2018. Prior to this, Axa held the position for many years.

Barometer

Ian Stutz, managing director of Brokerbility said: “Our bi-annual survey continues to be the established barometer of insurer performance underpinning our commitment to customers to deliver a quality service.

“As the insurance market strives to keep pace with change and the demands of customers, we will continue to work together with our insurer partners to set the bar even higher in terms of performance.”

