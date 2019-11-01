Aviva tops Brokerbility satisfaction survey again
Aviva gets best overall satisfaction score, while RSA comes out on top when looking only at performance in accounts.
Brokerbility’s latest insurer satisfaction survey has seen Aviva take the top spot for the second year running.
The research is conducted across Brokerbility members and consists of a set of questions rating insurer performance in claims, underwriting, accounts and overall satisfaction.
According to the network, the survey looked at its key insurer partners Axa, Allianz, Aviva, AIG, NIG, RSA and Zurich. Each Brokerbility member gave feedback on various service criteria using a 1 to 10 rating.
Highlights
The business stated that highlights from the survey included:
- Aviva received the highest overall satisfaction score of 82.17%. This was also the highest improvement of 1.30% compared to the previous year.
- Aviva was the leading insurer in the claims and underwriting categories.
- RSA remains top of the accounts survey with a score of 90.4%.
Aviva has had the highest satisfaction score since it grabbed the top spot from Allianz in 2018. Prior to this, Axa held the position for many years.
Barometer
Ian Stutz, managing director of Brokerbility said: “Our bi-annual survey continues to be the established barometer of insurer performance underpinning our commitment to customers to deliver a quality service.
“As the insurance market strives to keep pace with change and the demands of customers, we will continue to work together with our insurer partners to set the bar even higher in terms of performance.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 1 November 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most popular news stories of the week, including the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Market “appalled” by revelations made during Gallagher/Ardonagh staff poaching trial
- Ageas restructures broker distribution ahead of Chris Dobson's exit
- Aon moves jurisdiction from the UK to Ireland due to Brexit
- In-depth - high net worth: The changing face of high net worth
- Judge slams insulting religious references in Gallagher and Ardonagh case
- News analysis: Broker and MGA concerns mount over MS Amlin pull-out
- Erskine Murray announces regional restructure