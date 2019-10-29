Aon moves jurisdiction from the UK to Ireland due to Brexit

Broker is retaining its London headquarters and noted that its “commitment to the UK and the important London insurance market remains unchanged”.

Aon has revealed plans to move the jurisdiction of incorporation for its parent company from the UK to Ireland due to Brexit, according to a statement.

The broker is keeping its headquarters at the Leadenhall Building in London, and noted that its “commitment to the UK and the important London insurance market remains unchanged”.

It further explained that this will not result in any material change to Aon’s current business operations, reporting requirements or listings.

Aon said in the statement: “Remaining within the European Union single market will help the firm maintain a stable corporate structure and capital flexibility.”

The move will create a new publicly held parent company incorporated in Ireland and is subject to shareholder approval.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

Moves

A number of insurers, as well as Lloyd’s of London, have already set up offices outside of the UK in preparation for Brexit.

Axa XL has also chosen Ireland, while Tokio Marine Group, Liberty Specialty Markets, CNA Hardy, RSA and AIG have picked Luxembourg.

Meanwhile, MS Amlin, QBE and Lloyd’s have set up in Belgium, while Markel has chosen Munich in Germany.

