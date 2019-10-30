Market “appalled” by revelations made during Gallagher/Ardonagh staff poaching trial

Experts are concerned about the case's impact on the reputation of insurance. Nawaf Hasan has also requested an apology from Gallagher after "fat complicated arab" comments.

Brokers and PR experts have criticised the discriminatory language used by Gallagher management and questioned why no action has been taken.

During court proceedings in the staff poaching case between Gallagher and Ardonagh, Simon Matson, CEO of Gallagher UK, admitted that he had referred to exiting staff member Nawaf Hasan as a “complicated fat Arab” during a WhatsApp conversation with Gary Lashmar, then CEO of appointed representative Alesco, on 5 July 2017.

Matson also denied understanding a reference to the Quran made by Vyvienne Wade, international commercial director at Gallagher.

In an email exchange, Matson said they “definitely have places reserved in heaven” for efforts to retain Hasan, with Wade replying that they would be “awaiting 72 virgins”.

Accountability

A broker who wished to remain anonymous told Insurance Age that the individuals who used the Islamophobic and racist slurs should be held to account.

“It was just appalling and those Gallagher staff, the actual people who said and did what they did shouldn’t be working with Gallagher or in the industry.”

He continued: “The question to ask them is what are you doing internally, these actions were obviously unacceptable and if the courts stand against you because of them what’s your action plan?”

The broker also questioned whether these comments would be an isolated incident or part of a wider cultural problem at Gallagher.

“At the end of the day, they’ve got fundamental things that they should be looking at and addressing,” the broker continued.

Racism

Robert Marshall, managing director at Trident Insurance, noted that this is “the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to racism in the industry.

In his view the issues are likely to be bigger at bigger firms. He added: ”We’ve got 10 people here and we don’t get that aggravation. If there is any discrimination against any other member of staff that is an act of gross misconduct and they go. There’s no mucking about. You either have a hardnosed approach to it or you think it doesn’t matter.”

Looking at Gallagher, he continued: “If they have rules about racial or other discriminatory comments it has to cut for the management as much as it cuts for the employees and that doesn’t look like it’s happened here.”

But Marshall did not believe the comments would have a long-term effect on the reputation of Gallagher or the wider industry, stating: “Does it taint the industry? No, I don’t think it does. It will blow over.”

PR

However, Kirsty Leighton, founder of PR agency Milk & Honey, argued that this is a “big PR issue” for Gallagher. She highlighted that her firm is a member of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) which means that it cannot represent any individual or firm who behaves the way that Matson did.

She added: “It is appalling to discover such racist, abusive behaviour. For it to be delivered by a person in a position of authority is wholly unacceptable.

“Gallagher has big PR issue on its hands now. It can’t possibly defend the CEO’s behaviour, is goes against every value the company claims to stand for.“

She concluded with a call to action towards the industry, encouraging individuals to publicly condemn this sort of conduct.

Reputation

Looking more widely at the insurance sector, Alexander Jones, industry PR consultant, warned that the racist comments that were revealed in the court case might undo some of the work done by the industry lately to improve its reputation.

He commented: “Reputation is a funny thing – it’s not easily articulated or defined, and even less easy to build and maintain. But it can be very easy to destroy.

“What we’ve seen here is all the more disappointing in an industry which is collectively improving the actions and behaviours of its constituent organisations and people, to encourage new joiners, loyalty and retention. Sadly this might undo some of the brilliant work which has been done in the last few years.”

Annie Watson, MD of broking at CCRS detailed that the many revelations borne from this case were bad for the sector and added that there needs to be greater respect for appropriate behaviour and the promises made on employment contracts.

She added: “Many examples in this case do reflect poorly on our industry. It’s also a case to improve moral conduct and show more respect to colleagues whilst they’re at work for a company, but also when they decide to leave.”

Action

Renae Smith, founder and director of PR firm, The Atticism suggested that the situation is salvageable for Gallagher.

She stated: “It’s my unwavering view that PR responses to reputation crises in today’s hyper scrutinised world need to demonstrably amount to more than a lip service apology.

“Most people will see through a few words spoken at a press conference or a one off donation made out of a desire to hush things up and in business, a lot more than an individual’s reputation can be at stake.”

She stipulated that the best way for individuals and organisations to improve their understanding of their failings and build bridges is “relevant outreach followed by personal engagement”.

“Unlike words or money, positive actions will usually have a more effective result and show a genuinely repentant attitude.

“It’s no secret to anyone in PR that the wider public responds best to authenticity.”

Sorry?

Following the conclusion of the court case, Nawaf Hasan, CEO - Middle East and North Africa at Price Forbes, and the employee at the centre of Matson’s comments has said that he is owed an apology for the offensive words Matson and the management team used.

Hasan said: “I am glad the case is over and pleased for my colleagues at Ardonagh who have continued to build a brilliant business despite this pointless attack.

“I was shocked and hurt by the racist and Islamophobic language used by former colleagues who continue to hold senior positions at AJ Gallagher and in light of the comments, I fully expect a public apology from The Gallagher Group.

He continued: “The judge was right when he said they were like fanatical football supporters.

“There should be no place where abusive and racist language is acceptable.”

“I’m moving on with my career and do not wish to comment further.”

The staff poaching case filed by Gallagher against Ardonagh was dismissed last Friday (25 October 2019).

Language

A spokesperson for Gallagher told Insurance Age: “We are disappointed with the result, however we respect Judge Freedman’s decision and now consider the matter closed.

“The language used is not a fair or true reflection of Gallagher’s leadership nor of the firm’s beliefs and culture.”

Commenting on the language used, s spokesperson from the Insurance Cultural Awareness Network (Ican) said: ”Based on what we’ve heard we should be calling out inappropriate behaviour and this is what this has shown, that wordplay has no place in the modern workplace and it indicates a sector problem within the insurance industry as a whole. While it has come a long way, it still has a long way to go.

“You wouldn’t want to tarnish the entire industry, but these things need to be stamped out because they still exist in pockets.”

The spokesperson continued: “We just need to continue moving forward, we’ve got various networks like the Ican network and iWin who are working on making sure that behaviour in the workplace across the industry are appropriate and modern and forward thinking. We have events like Dive In, so a lot of effort is being put into moving forward.”

As the case took place it received nationwide media attention, with Vince Cable telling Premiership Rugby to review its relationship with Gallagher, following the revelations getting widespread national coverage.

Ardonagh said it was “very pleased” with the outcome of the case which saw all staff poaching claims dismissed. One claim around client retention was upheld.

