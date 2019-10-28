B.P. Marsh invests £1m in Lloyd's broker Lilley Plummer

PE firm takes a 30% stake in the specialist marine broker.

Private equity firm B.P. Marsh & Partners has invested £1m in specialist marine Lloyd’s broker, Lilley Plummer Risks.

The deal sees B.P. Marsh take a 30% equity stake in Lilley Plummer for a total cash consideration of £1m, in a mixture of redeemable and non-redeemable preference shares.

Newly launched Lilley Plummer is led by founders Stuart Lilley, who is CEO, and Dan Plummer, who is managing director.

Prior to founding the broker, Plummer held senior positions at CR Marine & Aviation, Windsor Partners and Howden Insurance Brokers.

Lilley’s CV includes roles at International Risk Solutions, FP Marine and latterly Howden.

The investment made by B.P. Marsh will be used to finance the growth of the business within its specialist sector via the hiring of other specialist brokers and broking teams.

Lilley and Plummer said in a joint statement: “We believe that an independent broker in a sector which is seemingly consolidating will provide the much needed bespoke service that clients have come to expect and will create huge opportunities in the future.

“The experience of B.P. Marsh will be a huge asset for us and we look forward to working together with Dan Topping, Abigail Barber and the team.”

Daniel Topping, chief investment officer of B.P. Marsh, commented: “I am pleased to complete our investment in Lilley Plummer to which we can bring our experience and market knowledge.

“This is very much in our heartland of investing in an experienced, skilled and motivated management team.

“We are looking forward to working with Dan and Stuart to see them realise, and hopefully exceed, our joint goals.”

As part of this investment Daniel Topping and Abigail Barber, an investment director within B.P. Marsh, will be joining the Board of Lilley Plummer.

B.P. Marsh’s investments withing the insurance industry also include managing general agent Nexus Underwriting Management. In 2017 it sold its stake in Besso to BGC Partners.

