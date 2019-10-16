Applied Net 2019: Pace of change in insurance to speed up

Applied Systems CEO, Taylor Rhodes, discusses the tech evolution in insurance, partnering with Google and why the UK is a "ripe market" for the software house.

Applied Systems chief executive officer, Taylor Rhodes, has predicted that the pace of change in the insurance sector will speed up in the next few years.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Applied Net conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday (15 October), Rhodes added: “I believe the insurance industry is ready for change, the pace of it is hard to predict because it’s a fragmented industry.

“It’s inevitable that the benefits of technology will start to permeate both on the agency and the insurer side.”

Rhodes took over the CEO role of Applied in June this year when former chief executive, Reid French, stepped down and moved to an advisory role on the software house’s board.

He admitted that insurance is seeing a technology evolution rather than a revolution, but noted: “Because of pressure and the compelling nature of cost and value of technology you will see the evolution go faster.”

Rhodes added that while Applied is in a good position to innovate, the business is aware that “companies who get smug get beaten eventually”.

Google

At last year’s conference, the software house revealed that Google had taken a minority ownership stake in the business, ploughing a “nine figure sum” into the firm.

“It’s early doors, partly because of the CEO changeover,” Rhodes commented, adding that he is “fascinated by the potential of the Google technology”.

The software house is now doing internal experimentation leveraging Google’s technology to get an idea of where the best opportunities are.

Rhodes detailed: “It’s a no brainer for us to bring Google powered products out on the customer service end because that’s where they’re the most mature.”

The business is also looking to take advantage of the vast amounts of data that Google has collected.

“Google thinks the insurance industry is truly a playground for how they should crack into this large complex data store that they have,” he continued.

UK

When asked about the UK broker market, Rhodes noted that the UK insurance sector is different from the US market, with a bigger focus on aggregators and online sales.

He explained: “We have several customers in the UK live on Epic and we’re doing a lot of new product development there to meet the online nature of insurance in that industry.

“We see the future in the UK as a ripe market. It’s desiring some new players who will innovate on the technology front. It’s a market that is pulling us in.”

The CEO admitted that many UK brokers choose to remain with the same software house year after year because it is difficult to change.

“It’s no mean feat to migrate your management system, especially for smaller agencies who don’t have a lot of people,” he stated.

“So some of the reasons behind inertia is ‘if it’s not broken don’t fix it’. There will be a day when we can make it much easier for customers to migrate.”

Rhodes further urged brokers to “up their game” when it comes to technology, adding that brokers who invest in making the customer experience better will have an advantage in the future.

InsurTech

He predicted that advances in the InsurTech sector, along with consolidation in the broker market and lack of growth in personal lines business would drive pressure to innovate.

“We’re seeing growth coming from more complex commercial lines and employee benefits so we have to build more sophistication on the front end,” the CEO continued.

According to Rhodes, Applied is paying close attention to what is being built in the InsurTech sector and he highlighted that the attitudes of tech firms have changed, with InsurTechs now looking to partner with incumbents rather than disrupt the industry.

However, he further noted that he believed Applied’s biggest threat comes from innovators in garages rather than incumbent firms.

“My job is to be healthily paranoid about the future and not be a smug incumbent,” he concluded.

