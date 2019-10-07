PSP Group buys Paul Hicks Insurance Services

Cornwall-based broker brings PSP's GWP up to £20m as business confirms it is looking to make more deals.

PSP Group, based in the South West, has bought Paul Hicks Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.

This is the broker’s fifth deal in the last two years and brings the company to a gross written premium of £20m.

Paul Hicks Insurance was founded in Lanceston in Cornwall in 1993 by Paul Hicks. The broker has six employees, including Hicks, and all staff will remain with the business and continue trading from the same premises.

According to PSP, Hicks is planning to retire following the deal, but will stay with the business to assist with the integration.

Terry Parkins, chairman of PSP, said: “We have known Paul and his team for many years because both our businesses were original members of Westinsure.

“Paul and his team have built an extremely successful business over the years and we are very fortunate to have them join our expanding business.”

PSP now has eight offices in the South West and Parkins added that the business is planning to make further strategic acquisitions in the region.

He explained that the firm is looking to buy brokers in the South West “who would like an alternative exit route to the large consolidators”.

