The Blog Spot: Time to say #MeToo

Following her news analysis on sexism and harassment in the regional broker space Ida Axling reflects on her own experiences.

Writing the news analysis on sexual harassment in the regional broking sector for this month’s magazine stirred up a number of emotions for me.

I was horrified to hear about one female broker’s awful experiences, sad when I heard of the sexism that still prevails in the industry and relieved that it wasn’t all negative.

The analysis followed the numerous reports of sexual misconduct coming out of Lloyd’s lately. We wanted to find out if the these problems were equally as rife in the regions.

When I was researching the piece I sent out a tweet asking female brokers to get in touch if they had experienced sexual harassment in the industry.

One woman bravely came forward and her story about being sexually assaulted by a man in a senior management position at a work Christmas party when she was in her early twenties is unsettling.

She also said she had endured comments about her sexual appetite and “the odd wandering hand” throughout her career.

Sexism

In addition, Melanie Hampton, managing director at Alexander Miller, argued that the industry is still plagued by “inherent sexism”.

Hampton explained that she is in contact with a number of women who she has helped into the industry and their experiences paint a grim picture.

She said: “One of them has already hit the glass ceiling, because so many teams are all men. At another broker they’re now taking on interns for six months to be able to say that they have got female brokers.”

Sexism and harassment are two sides of the same grubby coin – and usually it’s women who cop the worse of it.

#MeToo

I also know that these issues do exist in the regional broking sector because I have experienced them firsthand over the five years I’ve written about the insurance industry.

While my own experiences are far from as horrendous as those of the female broker above, they include hands being placed on my bum at events and invites to “private after parties” in hotel rooms at the Biba Conference.

To be clear, I don’t believe that the insurance sector is worse than other industries. The #MeToo movement has highlighted that this type of behaviour is widespread across all industries.

But the fact that it goes on elsewhere is not an excuse. It is shameful that these problems still exist in 2019.

Thankfully my analysis was not all doom and gloom. I also spoke to brokers who painted a more positive picture. Fresh founder Lisa Powis said she had never experienced sexism or harassment in the industry, and described the men she came in contact with in professional settings as charming. Of course, we can’t speak to everyone.

Lloyd’s

The Lloyd’s culture survey was more wide-ranging. Ahead of its publication CEO John Neal stated that he was “devastated” by the findings, which included that 22% of respondents had seen people in their organisation turn a blind eye to inappropriate behaviour.

While the situation at Lloyd’s should serve as a wake-up call, it is encouraging to see that those stepping forward are being taken seriously.

A manager at Guy Carpenter recently lost his job after it was revealed that he had made an inappropriate joke involving a “glazed ring donut” about a female colleague in an all staff email.

And two staff have left Tokio Marine Kiln with one accused of groping and the other of stalking. In June, Lloyd’s suspended an employee for making booze-fuelled inappropriate comments on a business trip.

The Lloyd’s market has also implemented an action plan to accelerate the pace of change.

And finally, while I have met a few men in the insurance industry who have made me feel uncomfortable, they are just that – a few.

I am confident that most of the brokers I’ve spoken to during my time in the industry are equally as appalled about incidents of sexual harassment as I am, and I believe the sector can change for the better if people are willing to work for it.

Ida Axling is news editor at Insurance Age.