A-Plan spent £9.4m on Jelf's personal lines business

The deal saw business from 26 Jelf branches move across to A-Plan.

A-Plan has confirmed that it paid £9.4m for Jelf’s personal lines business.

Jelf and A-Plan announced a strategic partnership in January this year, which saw the majority of Jelf’s personal lines business move across to A-Plan.

A-Plan chief executive officer, Carl Shuker, told Insurance Age: “Jelf got a good price for the business and we bought a very good business that we’re happy with. It’s a win-win arrangement.”

Jelf declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

Staff

The business transfer took place on 1 October 2018 and saw a number of Jelf staff and branches move over to A-Plan.

The deal included personal lines business from 26 Jelf offices. Evesham and Malvern were the only two where the physical premises were also transferred.

The changes resulted in 33 redundancies overall with 17 being voluntary. Nineteen employees joined A-Plan and 59 Jelf staff were retained by Jelf’s private client division, which was not included in the deal, or redeployed elsewhere in the business.

Deals

A-Plan recently bought the business books of Exeter-based Westward Counties Insurance Services and Glastonbury-located Acer Risk Services.

Last year, Insurance Age revealed that the broker had bought personal lines and SME specialist Oliver & Sanders.

This followed its deal to buy Endsleigh from Zurich as the start of 2018.

Last month, Marsh announced that Jelf will be renamed Marsh Commercial in Q1 2020. The broking giant bought Jelf for £258m in 2015.

