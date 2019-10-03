Brokerbility adds J Bennett & Son as network member

Buckinghamshire-based broker will join at the beginning of November.

J Bennett & Son Insurance Brokers is set to join Brokerbility on 1 November 2019.

The broker is based in Buckinghamshire and was established in 1908.

Brokerbility said in a statement that this latest update is a part of its strategy and manifesto commitment to aid independent brokers.

J Bennett & Son works in both commercial and personal lines, with specialisms including cyber, home, motor, public liability and hot air balloon insurance.

Last January it purchased the general insurance arm of Mathews Comfort & Co.

Regional

Peter Sutcliffe, managing director at J Bennett & Son, commented: “We have long admired Brokerbility and strongly felt that their membership reflected the very best in regional broking. We are very proud indeed to be given the opportunity to join their ranks.

“Brokerbility’s philosophy perfectly matches our own culture of independence, quality and absolute integrity hard-won over our 110-year history.”

Ian Stutz, MD of Brokerbility added: “We are delighted to welcome J Bennett & Son to our exclusive group which continues our clear vision and commitment to supporting Independent broking in the UK insurance market.”

Members

Last November Glasgow-based CCRS Brokers joined Brokerbility as its fourth member in Scotland.

Before this addition the network had seen its total number of members falling to 26 with the network peaking at 40 brokers. At the time Stutz suggested that it was in talks with other brokers and that he wanted to add 10 more members to the network.

Stutz, along with chairman Ashwin Mistry, has previously revealed plans for a management buyout in 2024.

In October 2018, Mistry said that he had been approached several times about the sale of the network and that he had 13 organisations that wanted to talk to him, some of which he had spoken to, but that nothing was changing yet.

