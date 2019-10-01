One Call's turnover falls in 2018

Doncaster-headquartered broker also reported a small rise in operating profit.

One Call Insurance Services has posted a fall in turnover to £43.3m for the full year 2018 (2017: £50.7m).

The broker’s gross profit also decreased to £41.5m in 2018 from £47.9m in the preceding year.

However, the firm also reported lower administrative expenses of £28.5m (2017: £36.8m) and an increase in operating profit to £13.0m in 2018 from £11.2m in 2017.

The average number of employees at the broker, which is headquartered in Doncaster, was down from 448 in 2017 to 436.

The business said in the document, published on Companies House: “The company continues to follow its clearly defined strategic objectives to deliver sustained growth across its car, van and home insurance business lines, whilst continually looking to product innovation and maintaining the agility to seize business opportunities as they arise.”

Fines

In January last year, the Financial Conduct Authority fined One Call and its chief executive officer John Radford £684,000 and £468,000 respectively for breaching rules around handling of client money.

The regulator also imposed a restriction on One Call for 121 days, prohibiting the broker from charging renewal fees to its customer. The move was expected to cost the firm approximately £4.6m.

The fines related to client money failings amounting to £17.3m.

The broker stated in response that since the error had been uncovered it has made a number of changes to strengthen its board of directors.

One Call directors John Radford and Nik Springthorpe recently launched a new motor and home broker, Yoga.

