Inga Beale "not surprised" by Lloyd's culture survey results

In an interview with City AM, the former Lloyd's CEO described the insurance industry as "old-fashioned", with alcohol remaining an issue despite the booze ban on Lloyd's employees.

Former Lloyd’s chief executive officer, Inga Beale, has stated that she is not surprised by the results of the Lloyd’s culture survey, according to City AM.

In an interview with the publication, she stated: “I wasn’t necessarily surprised by it but at least [the report] is out there.

“When something is bubbling under the surface it’s not good, it’s much better when it comes out.”

She further described the culture at Lloyd’s as “old-fashioned”, but added that she is optimistic that winds of change are blowing in the insurance industry, noting that “there are enough people who want to make a difference”.

In February 2017, Beale introduced a day-time drinking ban which could see Lloyd’s employees fired for gross misconduct if they are caught breaking the rule.

In June 2018 she announced her intention to leave the corporation and in September last year John Neal was confirmed as her successor.

Survey

The culture survey showed that only 45% of respondents would feel comfortable raising a concern if they witnessed sexual harassment in the workplace.

In addition, 22% said they have seen people in their organisation turn a blind eye to inappropriate behavior and just 41% of those who raised a concern felt they were listened to and taken seriously.

The survey was undertook following numerous reports of sexual misconduct in the market.

Harassment

A Bloomberg report, published in March 2019, highlighted an atmosphere of “near-persistent harassment” at Lloyd’s, both verbal and physical endured by women who work there.

In May former Lloyd’s worker Sophie Jarvis revealed in the Evening Standard that she had been told to wear heels and make-up and advised to expect and accept sexist jokes.

Jarvis also wrote that Beale had been called a “Muffmuncher” by male employees and “held in disdain”.

Lloyd’s rushed through a five-point action plan to mitigate the situation, which included potentially banning offenders from the Lloyd’s building for life.

A manager at Guy Carpenter lost his job recently after sister title Insurance Post revealed he made an inappropriate joke involving a “glazed ring donut” about a female colleague in an all staff email.

In addition, two staff left Lloyd’s provider Tokio Marine Kiln in June with one accused of groping and the other stalking.

A staff member was also suspended in June following booze-fuelled inappropriate comments made on a business trip.

