Broking Break - Your Top Five
This week brokers have wanted to read all about the latest high profile people moves.
5. Granite set to expand product offering
Granite Underwriting stated that it plans to expand its core product offering.
This followed news from last week that the business, which sits behind broker Acorn Insurance, is set to make over 300 hires in its Liverpool headquarters.
Co-founder and managing director Alan Keating, told Insurance Age: “We’re looking to expand our core products and are ensuring we have the right people on board to manage the growth.”
4. People Moves Round-up: 16 – 20 September 2019
Marsh reported that Stephanie Pestorich Manson and Jason Mills had taken on newly created roles in Marsh JLT Specialty.
Gravity Risk Services also expanded its team, with Alan Hood joining as a senior account executive, Lucy Aldridge taking up the operations manager post and Sam Labon becoming claims handler.
Our people moves round-up from last week also included senior hires at Ed, Gallagher, Lloyd’s and Insurdata.
3. Aviva continues management shuffle
Aviva confirmed that Jason Windsor has taken the chief financial officer and executive director roles effective immediately.
He became interim chief financial officer on 1 July 2019 and was previously chief financial officer of Aviva UK Insurance.
The announcement came shortly after the news that Aviva had made a number of other management changes following the decision to split its life and GI businesses.
2. GRP hires investment director to ramp up acquisition strategy
Global Risk Partners (GRP) hired Scott Hallett to the newly created position of investment director.
The broking group stated that the appointment is a “significant investment” in its mergers and acquisitions team. Hallett will report to Stephen Ross, GRP’s chief operating officer.
He will be responsible for working with GRP’s brokers and managing general agents to accelerate the company’s acquisition strategy.
1. Rob Townend to leave Aviva
As a result of Aviva’s decision to separate the management of its GI and life businesses, Rob Townend, managing director of UK GI, will leave the business at the end of the year.
Townend has been with Aviva for 23 years and will continue to work closely with Colm Holmes, Aviva CEO of general insurance, until December, taking a lead role in transitioning the business to the new structure.
Meanwhile, Phil Bayles, currently MD of intermediaries at the provider, will take up the role of chief distribution officer. In his new role he will continue to work with brokers and distribution partners.
