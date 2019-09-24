HNW Forum 2019: Hardening market an opportunity for brokers

Panellists discuss decreasing capacity in the market, the impact of consolidation and the HNW client of the future.

The hardening high net worth (HNW) market is an opportunity for brokers to prove their value, according to experts speaking at Insurance Age’s HNW Forum.

During a panel session, David Foster, director – private client division at Aston Lark, stated that there is less capacity in the sector after players such as MS Amlin and Dual have reduced the amount of business they write.

“In the past someone would have stepped in to take over that business but that’s not happening now,” he added.

Foster noted that this was a good opportunity for brokers to bring their best game, adding: “It’s a real opportunity to show clients how good you are. There should be more business floating around because rates are going up and people decide to look around.”

Adele Rand, development manager at One Broker, agreed that it is getting tougher to insure certain risks. She urged brokers to educate their clients about the market.

Rand continued: “If you can sit down and explain what is going on they’re less likely to go shopping around. As long as you can prove you’re giving them value by sharing your advice and your experience.”

Consolidation

The panellists also discussed consolidation in the HNW market, with Steve Smith, managing director of Smith Greenfield, stating that a decreasing number of small brokers is having an impact on the sector.

“Consolidation can potentially disrupt client relationships and even insurer relationships,” he warned.

Foster argued that the larger brokers have “struggled a bit with private clients”, and added that consolidation could be an opportunity for smaller independents to step in.

When asked whether HNW brokers should be competitive on price, the experts stated that the conversation should be focused around the value the broker brings.

Smith commented: “If you’re getting into the price conversation, it’s at the lower end of HNW where the offering is getting more commoditised. That’s not what HNW is about.

“You need to think about whether you want that business, because if you’re talking about price you’re not talking to the right people.”

Millennials

Looking to the future, the HNW specialists highlighted the challenges of technology and understanding how millennials want to communicate with brokers.

“We’ve been reading about the personal lines broker demise for the last 15 years but we’re still here and we will continue to find a way,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, Rand pointed out the need to understand how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence will impact risks.

“It’s about understanding what might be in the HNW home and meeting that need. We have to be prepared for it,” she continued.

Foster concluded: “The HNW client of today looks very different, their homes are full of tech rather than furniture.

“But there will always be a place for insurance. It’s our jobs to adapt and be aware of new risks and how it relates to HNW.”

