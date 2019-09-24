Granite set to expand product offering

Broker is creating 300 new roles as it targets a GWP of £300m by the end of the year.

Granite Underwriting’s recruitment drive is part of the broker’s plan to expand its core product offering, according to co-founder and managing director Alan Keating.

The business, which sits behind broker Acorn Insurance, revealed last week that it was set to make over 300 hires in its Liverpool headquarters.

“We’re looking to expand our core products and are ensuring we have the right people on board to manage the growth,” Keating told Insurance Age.

Strategy

In January, Bollington-Wilson backers Inflexion Private Equity bought a minority stake in the business and Keating detailed that its strategy has remained the same since the deal.

He added: “From the beginning, we jointly agreed on what we wanted to do and how we were going to do it and the business has continued to grow on that basis.

“They have been happy to let us move forward and we’ve seen growth of over 25% this year.”

According to the MD, Granite expects to reach a gross written premium of £300m by the end of this year. Its GWP for 2018 was £230m.

He noted that most of the planned growth will be achieved organically, but added that the business was likely to make a couple of small, bolt-on acquisitions.

“Buying isn’t part of our main strategy,” Keating stated.

Niche

Granite specialises in niche motor insurance, including taxi and private car. Keating explained that the business is aimed at finding insurance for people who “don’t fit the blueprint of some of the large insurers”.

“We insure people with motoring convictions, previous claims history and modified vehicles,” he added.

“We’ve been concentrating on our strategy to find insurance to this part of the market that is not always serviced very well because of lack of data or lack of appetite.”

The business is split in two, with wholesale broker Granite providing products to the broking community and Acorn targeting consumers directly.

